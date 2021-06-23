Follow this 5 step recipe to make nutritious spinach soup at home

Try this delicious yet quick recipe to make warm and comforting spinach soup at home in just 5 steps.

Spinach is a vegetable that most people aren’t too fond of. They find this green leafy vegetable to have a slightly bitter taste and the smell too isn’t quite appealing to them. Spinach, in spite of not being a very popular vegetable, has many health benefits.

It purifies the blood, boosts immunity and gives your skin a natural glow. So here’s a quick recipe of spinach that will make your job of incorporating it into your diet much easier.

Step 1

Take 2 cups of spinach leaves and wash them thoroughly. Chop them roughly and keep them aside.

Step 2

Heat some butter in a pot and add 1 bay leaf to it. Add ½ cup of finely chopped onions and 2 chopped cloves of garlic. Saute on medium heat.

Step 3

Next, add the chopped spinach leaves and stir. Season with some salt and pepper. Add ½ cup of milk and 2 cups of water to it. Let it come to a boil.

Step 4

Turn off the heat and let it cool. Blend this mixture with a hand blender till it achieves a smooth consistency. Remove the bay leaf from the mixture before blending.

Step 5

Transfer this to the pot and let it simmer for a few minutes. Serve hot.

