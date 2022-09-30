16 Unexpected health benefits of sipping chamomile tea

A well-liked beverage with many health advantages is chamomile tea. The daisy-like blossoms of the Asteraceae plant family are the source of the herb known as chamomile. It has been used for ages as a home treatment for various illnesses. The dried flowers are steeped with hot water to create chamomile tea. In addition to being a popular caffeine-free substitute for black or green tea, chamomile tea is also beloved for its earthy, mildly sweet flavor.

The abundance of antioxidants in chamomile tea may also help to reduce your chance of developing several ailments, including cancer and heart disease. Chamomile offers qualities that might improve digestion and sleep as well. What is chamomile tea?

Different chamomile teas have different strengths, with some having much more chamomile than others. In addition, those who are susceptible to them are more likely to have negative effects from stronger teas. As a result, it is safest, to begin with, a small dose and gradually increase it. Flavonoids are a class of compounds found in chamomile. The nutrients known as flavonoids, which are found in many plants, are crucial to the therapeutic properties of chamomile. The particular compounds in chamomile that contribute to its advantages are still unknown to researchers. Why do people take chamomile? In many cultures, chamomile has been used as a moderate sedative and to treat stomach problems. It is regarded as a safe plant. Some research suggests chamomile may provide health advantages, mainly when combined with other herbs. However, it is difficult to determine that a benefit derives from any one plant, as with any combination product. It has been demonstrated that one product containing chamomile and other herbal remedies can reduce nausea, vomiting, heartburn, and upset stomach. Another chamomile-infused concoction appears to benefit colicky infants. Mouth sores brought on by cancer therapies may be relieved with chamomile mouthwash. According to some studies, chamomile tea may also be beneficial for other illnesses such as children's diarrhea, hemorrhoids, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Chamomile may aid in the healing of wounds and the reduction of skin irritation when applied topically. According to some studies, it might treat eczema as well as hydrocortisone cream.

How much chamomile should you take? There is no established chamomile dosage. In studies, daily doses of capsules from 900 to 1200 milligrams have been employed. The most popular form is tea, which some individuals consume one to four cups of each day. A chamomile tea bag or chamomile flowers should be steeped in boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes in a mug with a saucer to produce chamomile tea. When the infusion has cooled to the point where it is safe to consume, do so. Find out more from your doctor. Benefits of chamomile tea The chamomile tea advantages for which the greatest evidence is available to include: 1. Promotes Sleep and Treats Insomnia

The special qualities of chamomile may enhance the quality of your sleep. It contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to specific brain receptors that may increase slumber and lessen insomnia, or a persistent inability to fall asleep. One study found that postpartum women who drank chamomile tea for two weeks experienced better sleep quality than women who did not. Additionally, they displayed fewer signs of despair, which is frequently associated with sleep issues. In another trial, participants who took 270 mg of chamomile extract twice daily for 28 days experienced 1/3 fewer night awakenings and slept 15 minutes more quickly than those who did not take the extract. These results are encouraging, but additional research is required to ascertain the full scope of chamomile tea's benefits on sleep. Nevertheless, if you have difficulties falling or staying asleep, trying chamomile tea before bed is worthwhile. 2. Protect Against Certain Types of Cancer

A decreased incidence of several cancers has been associated with the antioxidants in chamomile tea. Apigenin is an antioxidant found in chamomile. Apigenin has been demonstrated to kill cancer cells in test tubes, particularly those of the breast, digestive system, skin, prostate, and uterus. Furthermore, a study of 537 individuals found that those who drank chamomile tea 2–6 times a week had a much lower risk of thyroid cancer than those who did not. These results are encouraging, but more high-quality, human research is required before we can draw any firm conclusions about chamomile tea's ability to prevent cancer. 3. Improve Heart Health

Flavones, a type of antioxidant, are widely present in chamomile tea. Blood pressure and cholesterol levels are significant indicators of your risk for heart disease, and flavones have been examined for their potential to reduce these levels. According to a study conducted on 64 diabetic patients, those who drank chamomile tea with meals saw significant reductions in their levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and total cholesterol. Although further research is required to validate chamomile tea's contribution to heart health, it is undoubtedly beneficial to include it in your diet. 4. Treats Cold Do you have a nasty cold? In this case, chamomile tea offers one of its biggest advantages. A hot cup of chamomile tea might be enjoyed; let it do its magic. If you have a runny nose, sore throat, or nasal congestion, you can also inhale the steam from chamomile tea. 5. Reduces Muscle Spasms and Period Pain

A study in the Journal of Agriculture and Chemistry found that chamomile tea has antispasmodic and pain-relieving qualities. It eases uterine tension and reduces prostaglandin synthesis (hormone-like substances that cause inflammation and pain). 6. Soothes Stomach Ache "Chamomile tea has been appreciated as a digestive relaxant and has been used to treat different gastrointestinal disorders including flatulence, indigestion, diarrhea, anorexia, motion sickness, nausea, and vomiting," the National Center for Biotechnology Information states. 7. Promote Digestive Health

Your overall health is greatly impacted by proper digestion. There is some preliminary evidence that chamomile may improve digestion by lowering the risk of some gastrointestinal disorders. According to a few research, chamomile extract may be able to prevent diarrhea in mice. This is explained by its anti-inflammatory effects of it. Chamomile may lessen stomach acidity and prevent the growth of germs that contribute to the development of stomach ulcers, according to second rat research. Despite these results, further studies on humans are required to validate the digestive benefits of chamomile. However, there are a lot of anecdotal reports that suggest chamomile tea can calm the stomach. It has historically been used to treat several digestive issues, including nausea and flatulence. 8. Benefits of Blood Sugar Control

The consumption of chamomile tea may help reduce blood sugar levels. Because of its anti-inflammatory characteristics, it may prevent damage to your pancreas' cells, which happens when your blood sugar levels are persistently high. Your pancreas generates insulin, the hormone in charge of eliminating sugar from your blood, so the condition of this organ is crucial. In one study, those who drank chamomile tea daily with meals for eight weeks had considerably lower average blood sugar levels than those who drank water, which included 64 diabetic participants. Additionally, chamomile tea may help avoid blood sugar increases after meals and may significantly lower fasting blood sugar levels, according to multiple animal studies. The majority of the data supporting chamomile tea's ability to regulate blood sugar is derived from findings in animal research. However, the results are encouraging. 9. Treats Cuts, Wound, and Skin Conditions Did you know that the Romans, Greeks, and Egyptians utilized chamomile tea to cure wounds and hasten them to heal? This is so that people can benefit from the plant's anti-inflammatory and antibacterial characteristics, Matricaria chamomilla L, which is the source of chamomile tea. Additionally, it treats eczema and psoriasis, two skin disorders. 10. Reduces Stress We experience an increasing level of tension and anxiety in the hectic, busy world of today. Chamomile tea is a mild relaxant and functions as an efficient natural sedative, hence lowering stress, says dietician Anshul Jaibharat.

11. Lightens Skin The benefits of drinking hot chamomile tea for your skin are numerous. You can use this magic elixir as a natural skin bleach. Antioxidants found in chamomile tea improve the health of your skin. It brightens your skin and offers you the radiance you've always desired. 12. Reduces Acne Chamomile tea may not only make you glow but also aid in the victory over persistent acne breakouts. Due to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial characteristics, chamomile tea can be applied topically to help diminish spots, get rid of acne scars, and prevent breakouts. 13. Anti-Ageing Antioxidant powerhouse chamomile tea shields the skin from free radical damage. It helps constrict pores, speeds up cell and tissue regeneration, and decelerates the aging process. 14. Treats Sunburn Your skin can experience a variety of issues as a result of the sun's dangerous ultraviolet (UV) rays. The antioxidant, calming, and anti-inflammatory benefits of chamomile tea are well established. The tea can be made, allowed to cool completely, then applied to the sunburned region by soaking a towel in it. 15. Reduces Under-Eye Dark Circle

According to India's top beauty expert Suparna Trikha, "After using chamomile tea bags, store them in the refrigerator rather than throwing them away. Put the iced tea bag over your eyes to substantially brighten the area and minimize puffiness (particularly after giving your eyes a massage). You'll notice an immediate change in the appearance and sensation of your eyes". 16. Gets Rid of Dandruff Fed up with dandruff? Have some chamomile tea. We are serious, yes. Chamomile tea reduces and prevents dandruff, calms itchy scalp, and encourages good health. As a final rinse after washing your hair, you can use it. It's that easy! Other Potential Health Benefits The following health benefits of chamomile tea are mostly anecdotal and not supported by scientific research: Boosts immune function: Chamomile tea is frequently recommended as a method for avoiding and treating the common cold, although there isn't enough evidence to support this claim. Additionally, it is known to ease sore throats.

Relieves anxiety and depression: There is some evidence that utilizing chamomile as an aromatherapy treatment or a supplement may lessen the severity of anxiety and depression.

The application of chamomile to the skin through cosmetic items including lotions, eye creams, and soaps has reportedly been shown to be hydrating and beneficial for reducing skin irritation.

Prevents bone loss: According to some, chamomile tea may help to stop the loss of bone which can result in disorders like osteoporosis. However, evidence for this is weak. These health claims may not be true despite the lack of supporting data. Simply said, they haven't been examined yet, though that could change. Adverse Effects of Chamomile Tea