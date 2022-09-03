Expert reveals how to prevent vaginal infections during monsoon

Maintaining vaginal ph and microflora in the vagina are the two most important factors to keep your vagina healthy. Monsoons can make women susceptible to vaginal and urinary tract infections as the weather continues to be humid and perfect for the growth of microorganisms. Vaginal Candidiasis or yeast infection is the most common infection in women during the rainy season. It is a fungal infection caused by yeast and characterized by profuse curdy white discharge associated with intense vulva and vaginal itching. It impacts your fertility in addition to making you feel uncomfortable by causing irritation, drainage, and severe itching. Women are more susceptible to vaginal infections if they practise poor hygiene, use irritants, wear tight underwear, or use tampons or pads for long periods of time. In order to understand how to prevent vaginal infections, today we have Dr. Mallika Solanki, M.B.B.S., M.S. Obstetrician and Gynecologist, with us to provide insights on the same.

Not all infections can be prevented but here are somethings you can do in thé rainy season in-order to prevent vaginal infections:-

1. Keep your vagina/vulva clean and dry

During monsoon, the pH levels of vagina fall as a result of the increased moisture that makes women more vulnerable to vaginal infections. Clean your vulva/vagina with lukewarm water and avoid any kind of fancy soap. (douching is not advised ). To stay on the safe side, wash your privates at least twice a day.When you try to cleanse your vagina by using a douche, you actually flush out the normal, healthy microbes as well as temporarily change the pH.

Avoid staying in wet undergarments for long. This dampness can lead to yeast infection.

Always wipe from front to back. Wiping from back to front can bring bacteria from the rectum toward the urethra and increase your chances of infections. Perfumed soaps, feminine hygiene products with a lot of fragrances and chemicals can also lead to vaginal infections.

2. Wear the right underwear

The vulva is a very sensitive and delicate area and you want to treat it gently. Synthetic materials like nylon don’t allow the area to breathe. Instead, they trap heat and moisture, creating a breeding ground for yeast infections. Choose natural fabrics. If you feel uncomfortable because of vaginal discharge , you must change your underwear more than once a day. Use gentle soap to wash your undergarments because harsh chemicals next to the vulva can lead to irritation, itching and infections. Wear cotton lined underwear instead of pant liners all the time if you are bothered by some vaginal discharge or moisture.

3. Period hygiene

Once every four to six hours, switch out your sanitary napkin. Tampons must be changed once every two hours if you're using them.

4. Sexual hygiene

Gently clean the genital area and urinate afterward. Practicing good genital care post intercourse and wearing loose, cotton underwear can help prevent yeast infections.

5. Stay hydrated and watch your diet

Yeast loves sugar. Reducing your intake of white flour, sugary/spicy foods and rice can prevent the growth of yeast in your body. Consuming probiotic supplements and foods like yogurt,kimchi, kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, and pickles can help to balance the good bacteria in your body. Up your water intake. The secret to a healthy vagina is not simply to intake more water. There are other elements that have an effect as well, including your food, exercise, weight, sexual health, and genital hygiene. But it can be beneficial.

6. Keep your overall health in check

Hormone changes, diabetes and certain antibiotics can cause changes in the vaginal flora and lead to infections. If you have recurrent yeast infections regardless of any preventive efforts then you must see a doctor.

