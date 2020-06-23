THESE skin infections are common during monsoon

With the arrival of monsoon, there is also an onset of a host of skin issues and infections. Read on to know about them and preventive measures.

The heat and humid weather is extremely conducive to fungal and viral infections, which are highly contagious, and any uncovered overflowing sewers and filth often aggravate the problem. Let's have a look at some common skin infections that happen during the rainy season.

Fungal Infections- The most common infection during the monsoon is due to the heat and increased humidity during the monsoons. Fungus thrives in areas more prone to sweating such as the feet, groin area and the scalp.

Ringworm- It is a highly contagious condition that appears as a circular or ring-shaped rash that presents in the form of a red, scaly, and itchy patch. It is usually present in the folds of skin like groin, shoulder, elbow, etc as it affects the keratin of the skin.

The treatment of this condition is through the use of anti-fungal creams. If symptoms are severe, or if they cover a large area of the body and do not respond to OTC medications, the doctor may prescribe a prescription-strength topical medication with oral antifungal medication to be taken for a longer period. This has to be associated with universal care as mentioned below.

Athlete's foot can be identified by itchy patches on the feet that are well defined, scaly, and itchy. It is caused by common fungi called candida, where toe nails of infected feet are discoloured, and result in the splitting of the nail. The skin in toe webs also looks saddened and at times breaks down to make it raw. Other symptoms include a burning sensation, cracked skin, blisters and foul-smelling feet.

Regular washing of feet, applying anti-fungal powder in shoes, and socks can prevent infection. One must never stay in wet socks for long and always wear clean pairs of socks daily.

A fungal nail infection can result from overexposure to water, damage to the nail, or scratching sweaty or infected skin. Any moisture or debris trapped under the nails encourages the infection to grow. Ingrown nails may also be prone to infections. Depending on the seriousness of the infection the skin specialist may prescribe you an anti-fungal cream, anti-fungal paint, or oral medications.

Repeated fungal infections in a person indicate towards the lowered immunity and should indicate tests for diabetes and protein deficiency.

Eczema is a term applied to a variety of skin conditions that result from inflammation of dermatitis. It is caused due to both external and genetic factors, and thus, prevention involves constant moisturizing, staying clean, and away from dirty water or other allergy-inducing material.

Humidity and constant temperature changes of the monsoon make eczema common and exacerbate the condition in individuals especially with sensitive skin.

Mild cases may only need an emollient lotion. Serious eczema flare-ups may need a steroid cream to be used for short periods which will reduce the chances of skin breakdown as well as the weeping of the skin. Keep the skin clean with the use of only cotton clothes to prevent allergies to the area.

Scabies is a skin condition caused by parasitic mites, scabies is classified as a water-related disease by dermatologists. The condition is extremely contagious, and spreads through skin to skin contact, and any infected material. The rainy season is a perfect time when scabies spreads to various individuals in constant contact with contaminated water. The mites like warm places, so the red bumpy rash is usually found in skin folds, between fingers, on elbows, armpits, tummy and genitals, and it can be found on the child’s scalp too.

This infection can spread to other members of the family as it is highly contagious. Treatment includes the application of creams below the neck to the person infected as well as other members of the family. All used bedsheets, pillow covers and clothes have to be washed in soap water and ironed.

Here are some things to consider:

Keep the feet dry. Pay particular attention to the skin between the toes.

Make sure you wear clean socks. Socks will prevent scratching and keep the skin dry, clean and healthy. Stick to breathable thin cotton socks and undergarments and change them at least once a day.

Do not wear wet socks and shoes after you get drenched in the rain. Take it off and allow it to dry.

Take a warm water bath as soon as you return home and change your wet clothes so that you prevent increased moisture.

Dr. Mohan Thomas, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institute

ALSO READ: Follow THESE expert approved tips to be free from monsoon illnesses

Share your comment ×