Young people and heart attacks: Find out the connection between the two

What is the first thing that will come to your mind if a 32-year-old person complains of chest pain? Gastric issues, acidity, and most probably, cold. Not to mention, the cardiac arrest would be the last thing to strike your mind. Sidharth Shukla at 40. Puneeth Rajkumar at 46. Amit Mistry at 47. And the most recent unfortunate demise of Pankhuri Shrivastava, founder of Pankhuri and Grabhouse, at 32.

All these young deaths due to cardiac arrest and heart attacks may make you think, time and again, what causes heart attacks and cardiac arrests in young people. The answer is simple. Sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle, smoking, alcohol consumption, and stress.

Several experts have emphasised the fact that how stress and anxiety are killing machines. They tend to eat one’s body from the inside. And, it’s a no-brainer that with the pandemic and lockdown, stress levels were on an all-time high.

Businesses shutting down, financial losses, the loss of loved ones, and the constant fear of catching COVID boosted everybody’s stress levels. To add to it, was the sedentary lifestyle that followed courtesy of the multiple lockdowns. This is one of the several reasons, experts say, why more and more people, at a young age, are succumbing to heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

If you are wondering, how to stay safe and prevent heart attacks, the easy way out is to increase physical activities. Cut down on junk, eat healthy food, including fresh fruits and juices in your diet and stay active as much as possible.

Moreover, here are three things that are a big no, if you want to prevent young heart attacks.

Stop alcohol consumption. Reducing the quantity won’t help. If your heart health is precious for you, give up on alcohol, now.

Quit smoking right now. Cutting down on cigarettes won’t help. The only way to keep your heart healthy is to not smoke.

Avoid oily foods and cut down on sugar.

Apart from that, if you suffer from stress, anger issues, behavioural disorder, and anxiety, it’s advised that you seek professional help right away. Controlling negative feelings will automatically make your heart health improve, and you can reduce the chances of a heart attack.

