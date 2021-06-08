7 Home decor Ideas that can give your abode a new and refreshed look

Have you got bored of your same home decoration? Then here are some unique ideas given by expert that can make your abode look refreshing and new.

We all love to live in a space that we can call our own, a space we’ve built and decorated on our own and with the world in a lockdown, we’ve been spending a lot more of our time within the confines of our homes. It’s only linear that your home starts to look boring or off-trend with time because it’s been a while since you last spruced it up. While it is impossible to redo the entire house every time you get bored, a few changes here and there can come in handy to freshen up the look and make you feel like you’re living in a new, yet old place.

With years of experience in interior designing, Ms. Aatika Manzar, Founder Director at Aatika Manzar Designs, shortlisted a few useful tips that are super easy, creative, and can give your house the makeover it needs. So let's have a look at what all can be done at your house.

Adding a touch of greenery

Gone are the days when plants were a thing for the garden or balcony. Indoor plants have made a stir in the market and it would be recommended to jump on the wagon. Get indoor plants like succulents and money plants that can add much needed brightness and freshness. If you don’t want to get into the hassle of watering them, one can always go for artificial ones. Indoor plants add freshness and lots of greenery to your bedrooms, living rooms and even drawing rooms.

Experiment with wallpapers

Getting the entire house repainted is a tedious and expensive process and hence it is suggested to refrain from it unless absolutely necessary. There are stunning wallpapers available in different designs from floral prints to geometrical patterns. They are relatively cheaper, so quite easy to replace if you get bored. You can explore and experiment with wallpapers and, these colorful sheets will completely change the look of your rooms in a jiffy.

Opt for bright tones

Using the same old bedsheets can get mundane and dull, jazz things around a bit with bright colors. Buy a few colorful bedsheets or cushion covers and add some color and texture to your bedroom.

Add a personal touch

Your home needs your reflection and what better than a few DIY decorations to add that personal touch? You can pick a wall in the common room or your bedroom and add family pictures lit with fairy lights and cute notes.

Say hello to a bean bag

Adding a bean bag to generate a cozy corner for reading a book by the window with a cup of coffee could be a cool addition. Bean bags add a lot of coziness to any space of your house because they have a very relaxed vibe to them. Try buying a bright colored bean bag to make a statement.

Bring home some rugs

Rugs add warmth in every space, be it a bedroom, living room, bathroom, or even the balcony. Rugs of different shapes/sizes can be very refreshing and fun, they also make the room very cozy and welcoming.

Decorate with sheer curtains

The addition of sheer curtains is a very nice way of getting in natural light yet maintaining your privacy. Double layer curtains can be implemented to maintain the required intensity of light, as they look very light and airy and yet beautiful.

Changing the look and feel of your house is not a very daunting task if you do it the right way. A few changes can make a huge difference and hopefully some of the pointers here will help you make that difference.

