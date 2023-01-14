Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: 10 Stylish Curtains And Drapes To Enrich Your Home Interiors

Curtains and drapes are essential elements of any home décor as they are a great way to add color, texture, and style to any room. They come in a wide assortment of materials, colors, and styles, making it easy to find the perfect window treatment for any space. Be it traditional or contemporary, curtains and drapes can provide the quintessential finishing touch to any room. From sheer fabrics to blackout curtains, there is an endless array of options to choose from when it comes to curtains and drapes. And the finest part is that you can take full advantage of the hefty discounts of up to 70% between the 14th to 20th of January during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023. Whether you are looking for something modern and stylish or something more conventional, this curated list surely has a style that best fits your needs. Happy shopping!

10 Modish Curtains And Drapes That Will Make Your Walls Go From Dab To Fab 1. Home Sizzler 3D Flower Long Door Curtain This vibrant pink floral curtain set from Home Sizzler oozes posh Barbie vibes. These drapes are crafted from polyester fabric and block the sunshine almost entirely, making them an ideal buy for the upcoming summer months. The curtains come in sizes 5, 7, and 9 feet for you to hang them either on your windows or doors to enliven the space!

Original Price: Rs.2399 Offer Price: Rs.1150 (as of 14/1/2023 10:15 IST) Buy on Amazon 2. Homefab India Royal Door Curtain This curtain set from Homefab India, made from plush silk and polyester fabric, will definitely add a royal impression to any room. This made-in-India drape set is neither sheer nor too thick, thus allowing your rooms to breathe in slight sunlight. These curtains come in multiple color and size variants from which you can certainly buy one suited to meet your drapery needs and add a splash of liveliness to your room!

Original Price: Rs.1199 Offer Price: Rs.413 (as of 14/1/2023 10:15 IST) Buy on Amazon 3. Pindia Multicolored String Thread Curtain This string curtain set from Pindia makes a superb choice for both homes and commercial spaces. We will let you in on a secret — pair it with beaded curtains like Pindia Acrylic Crystal Strings Bead Curtain to give extravagant charm to your otherwise ordinary space. Furthermore, these curtains come in a whooping sixty color variants and designs for you to choose from. Plus with these amazing discounts from the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, why not get one for your pooja room, one to separate your living and dining space, one for your kitchen, and one sparkly variant for house-party?!

Original Price: Rs.633 Offer Price: Rs.190 (as of 14/1/2023 10:15 IST) Buy on Amazon 4. LaVichitra Premium Curtain With Floral Net This chirpy sunflower yellow curtain from LaVichitra can lift the aesthetics of any room. The vibrant color, the floral patterns, the high-quality fabric, and the additional vintage touch of the net make this drape set a must-have for your home. Moreover, the curtain provides an ideal blend of opacity and transparency, making it appropriate for every season.

Original Price: Rs.1499 Offer Price: Rs.554 (as of 14/1/2023 10:15 IST) Buy on Amazon 5. HFI Candy Polyester Long Door Curtains This outdoorsy patterned curtain set from the HFI store will bring a sense of serenity to your rooms. From a pacifying leafy design to mellow colors, this spirited drape set oozes freshness and comfort. The look is so versatile that it can pair pleasingly with almost all kinds of wall paint or wallpapers. Moreover, the curtains' washed-out polyester fabric material allows optimum light filtering and helps maintain the energy levels of any indoor space.

Original Price: Rs.1199 Offer Price: Rs.559 (as of 14/1/2023 10:15 IST) Buy on Amazon 6. Home Sizzler Abstract Curtain Set This dual-shaded curtain set from Home Sizzler is best suited for people who love a mysterious vibe, especially in their bedroom. The abstract veiny pattern combined with solid colors reflects sensualness, making it suitable for bedrooms and living rooms. Moreover, the polyester fabric entirely blocks out the sunlight, which helps with optimum sleep if you don't want to rise with the sun. To put it simply, these curtains are perfect if you want to create a romantic ambiance for quality time with your partner!

Original Price: Rs.999 Offer Price: Rs.345 (as of 14/1/2023 10:15 IST) Buy on Amazon 7. RAMCHA String Curtain with Silver Lining This curtain set from RAMCHA has glittery silver strings fused with normal ones, making them a terrific choice to accentuate your living room and pooja space. Moreover, with assorted color combinations, these strings tend to dazzle both in sunlight and artificial light, giving your room’s ambiance an animated edge.

Original Price: Rs.899 Offer Price: Rs.428 (as of 14/1/2023 10:15 IST) Buy on Amazon 8. Home Sizzler Polyester Floral Window Curtain This floral printed drape set from Home Sizzler is another must-buy item during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023. While the design looks fresh, rejuvenating, and breezy, the polyester fabric used is thick enough to block the sunlight. Moreover, this curtain set is not only restricted to window size, so you can buy matching pairs for all your rooms and enjoy the chill beach-y vibes!

Original Price: Rs.799 Offer Price: Rs.349 (as of 14/1/2023 10:15 IST) Buy on Amazon 9. Homefab India Jacquard Jute Curtain Probably one of the finest features of this curtain from Homefab India is its material, which is a blend of jacquard and jute. The thick luscious fabric blend can help you achieve a complete blackout, even during peak summers. It can also safeguard against dust, wind, and noise, making it ideal for living rooms and bedrooms. The drape set comes in varied colors and sizes and has an abstract design, making them a tempting addition to your interiors.

Original Price: Rs.1499 Offer Price: Rs.768 (as of 14/1/2023 10:15 IST) Buy on Amazon 10. Home Sizzler Window Curtains These window curtains from Home Sizzler have a fusion of geometric designs like waves and hives, which serve best to add a voguish texture to any dull wall. Also, the threaded-like stitching of the polyester fabric gives these drapes a shaded appearance, which again adds to the overall dynamism of the particular space. These curtains, too, come in several sizes and are aptly suited for people who love a contemporary and minimalist vibe in their homes.