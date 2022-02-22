3 Ways men can make their wives feel extra special during pregnancy

Pregnancy and childbirth are a special journey for the husband as well as the wife. Many couples worry for the health and safety of their baby during the pregnancy phase, while some also express concerns on how the baby will impact or extinguish the romance in their lives. If you have been looking for ways to connect with your pregnant wife on a deeper level, then look no further. Here are a few ways you can make her feel extra special during these 9 months.

Long foot rubs

The fact is that a lot of women experience swollen feet during pregnancy. Also, her feet will be carrying along a lot more weight than usual given that she is walking around with the weight of the foetus in her belly. Such strain can be hard on the feet, so pamper your woman with some long foot rubs. Use some essential oils or nourishing lotions to ease the tension on her soles as you play soft music in the background. She will thank you for the attention!

Go on a babymoon

Many couples recall their honeymoon as the highlight of their early days of marriage. Well, a babymoon is also another sweet phase that marks the end of your days as a lone couple. You will soon be starting your own pack with your baby, so use this vacation as a romantic getaway to let your wife know that she will always come first in your life.

Buy her a push present

A popular concept in several countries, this is usually a lavish gift that the husband gives the wife as appreciation for the effort she makes to give birth to their child. Since labor and delivery are quite painful for most women, the push present is just a little yet extravagant something used to let her know that you value her. While some men gift their wives a car, others opt for jewelry, a whole new post-natal wardrobe or even a pair of her favorite shoes.

While you can’t put a price on love, some retail therapy can go a long way in lifting her mood when she’s feeling bloated and blue.

Also Read: Signs that reveal a bride’s parents are interfering in her married life