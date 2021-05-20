4 Ways to slide into the DMs of someone you like

Do you want to slide into the DMs of that cute person that you have been following on social media? Then check out these easy ways to strike a conversation with them effectively without sounding creepy.

With the ongoing restrictions and lockdown owing to the second wave of the pandemic, it can get lonely. The social isolation and the no going out can be too much to bear. At such times, talking to someone that you don’t know too well, can be quite a task and can be daunting and scary.

When sliding into someone’s DMs, the key is to not be creepy and desperate. You need to sound confident, casual and friendly. You should try to find something common between you and them to effectively start the conversation and make it interesting. Here are some more tips to slide into someone’s DMs casually.

Reply to their stories

The easiest and the most non-creepy way to slide into someone’s DMs is to reply to their stories. If they have put up a story about their hobby, then use that as a conversation starter or if they have posted a picture of their pet, then compliment them on how adorable their pet is.

Compliment them

Flattery can take you anywhere! The best way to make a good impression on someone is to flatter them and shower them with compliments. Be it about their looks, their style or their eye for aesthetics, compliment them and make them feel special.

Be direct

If you want to come straight to the point and not beat around the bush, then you can be direct with them. Just tell them that you find them attractive or ask them out if you want to. But make sure to NEVER sound creepy.

Ask a question

A sure shot way to strike a conversation with someone and make them interested is by asking them a question. This will make them know that you are curious to know more about them and will help you start the conversation effectively and effortlessly.

