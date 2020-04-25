8 Signs that you are emotionally immature to be in a real relationship

Emotional maturity is one of the most important aspects of a relationship. How emotionally mature are you? Read on to know.

Ever wondered what makes some relationships last forever and some end within a few months? Relationships sail through smoothly when two people are emotionally mature enough to understand the commitment that comes with settling down. You must have heard a thousand times that a healthy relationship requires trust, compatibility and communication. While these are some of the most important aspects of a relationship, one thing that people always overlook is that emotional maturity is a must for a long, stable connection.

Immaturity of one person in the relationship can ruin it for good. Maturity in a relationship, on the other hand, will make you work through the conflicts and misunderstandings. An emotionally immature person will find it difficult to communicate with their partner. He or she will never understand that a genuine, healthy relationship requires mutual trust and respect, and no drama. If this post makes you think you’re the immature one, don’t worry! Just identify the signs of emotional immaturity and try to figure out the best ways you can correct it.

Here are signs of you’re the emotionally immature one in the relationship.

You get jealous – all the time!

Couples get jealous when they see their bae talking to a hot girl or a guy, but this is a classic example of jealousy. But here we are talking about the jealousy that thrives when your partner spends time with their friends or family instead of prioritising you and your obligations all the time.

You hold grudges

Couples fight! Your significant other will make you feel upset at some point or the other. You will hit bumpy roads in your relationship but that doesn’t mean you should hold grudges. Holding grudges in a relationship doesn’t work out for anyone. If your partner apologises, accept their apology and move on. Holding on to grudges won't do your relationship any good, it will only ruin what you guys have.

You never apologise

This one is a big sign of emotional immaturity. If you think that not apologising will make you more powerful in the relationship, you’re wrong. If you know that it’s your fault and you’re still not willing to offer a heartfelt apology, then you are too immature to be in the relationship.

You’re impatient

Do you get frustrated with the traffic when you have dinner planned and take it all out on your partner? This is not rational behaviour. Being restless for every little thing in your relationship indicates that you are not ready for a real relationship. Just be patient with things and understand that everything takes time.

You try to change your partner

Trying to change your partner’s personality is not very mature. Isn’t their individuality the reason why you fell for them in the first place? You can improve your bond by changing the way you communicate or spend time with each other but don’t try and change their personality.

You’re selfish

When you’re in love, you don’t mind putting your partner’s needs first. But when it comes to an immature person, they put their needs first and get extremely selfish. A healthy relationship requires team effort – it has to be about the two of you, not just "you". If you’re constantly putting yourself first, then maybe you’re not ready.

You avoid talking about the future

If this relationship is not just another fling, then you need to have a clear idea of where it is headed. If you don’t take the relationship seriously, how do you expect your partner to take you seriously? Behaving immaturely now can make you realise that you guys never had the same goals to begin with.

You think physical chemistry is more important

You guys will be all over each other at the beginning of your relationship. But as you move forward, the two of you will have to get to know each other emotionally as well. Relationships aren’t just about physical intimacy, they are also about getting to know each other on an emotional and mental level.









