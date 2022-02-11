Warning signs that indicate your marriage is in trouble

Some people believe that Indian marriages build an intensely deep bond between the two families as they tie together the fates of their children. So, when you marry your spouse as an adult, you should know that you’re also marrying their family. This situation tends to make problems snowball when the newlyweds have clashes between them.

While these two people may be having a spat, the entire family tends to watch and take sides. If you find this a frequent occurrence in your household, you may be worrying whether the arguments are normal or whether your union is actually in trouble. Well, here are 3 signs that indicate your marriage may be in trouble.

You sidestep important issues just to avoid a confrontation

If you have had too many fights with your spouse off late, you may find yourself giving up things that are important to you or compromising with things you care about just to avoid a confrontation with your spouse. No one can deny that averting a confrontation might be a good idea, but you must keep the communication between you two going so you can make the marriage work. After all, solving problems together and finding solutions as a team is a major part of marriage.

You feel distant from your spouse after the birth of your child

Some people feel they can be bound closer than ever by having a baby, while others choose to have a baby to satisfy pushy parents or grandparents-in-law. Nevertheless, if you have been feeling distant from your spouse after the birth of your child, it may be time to pause for a second and take time to rebuild on your affections for your husband or wife. Not doing so could very well lead to the end of your marriage some years down the line.

You resent spending money on your spouse for essential expenses

Well, you may certainly begrudge your husband for spending your money on a luxury watch when you needed the cash. You may also have an argument with your wife for blowing the groceries budget on an ill-timed shopping spree. However, you must not resent spending money on your spouse for essential expenses. This could be anything like unexpected medical procedure they needed to get, a lifestyle disorder that needs medical help or even therapy to deal with their emotional frame of mind.

If you are harbouring bitterness toward your spouse, then you may have to consider the fact that there is trouble in paradise.

