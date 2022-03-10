4 Sexist statements that men tend to hear all the time

Society believes in twisted and ludicrously restricted descriptions of what it is to be a man. This has levied unachievable and intolerable expectations on males. All their lives, most boys are often told that they’ve brought shame on their family or that they are not ‘man enough’. While sexism exists, it is not only women who have to hear chauvinist statements. Men are also prone to being told some of the following casually sexist statements. Take a look-

“Boys don’t play with dolls”

Whether one chooses to play with pretty dolls or cars or building blocks, such choices have nothing to do with one’s gender. Yet, men are always coerced into having ‘manly’ hobbies and expected to rough it out. It is a tragedy that some people believe glitter, shimmer and dolls are off limits for men.

“Men will be men”

Probably the statement that is the most outlandish mode of sexism, is this one. It offers males the freedom to behave in sexist or perverse ways with the excuse that ‘men will be men’. On the other hand, some men feel patronised as people expect them to behave this way purely because they were born male.

"You drive like a woman"

There exists a false belief that women are bad drivers, hence when a man drives poorly, he’s taunted thusly. What people forget is that driving is a useful skill and that bad driving is not limited to men or women. Hence, such heckling is baseless and should be banished.

“Men don’t cry”

We are all humans and we have moments in life when the rough is tough. Be it the demise of a loved one, a very bad day at work, poor mental health or even your sister’s wedding day; there may be many a times when a man wishes to shed a tear. However, they are often brought up with the belief that men aren’t supposed to cry and that it is just something women do because crying is seen as a sign of weakness.

However, it isn’t so, as studies show that expressing your feelings and letting out your emotions is healthy, as bottling up the pain can be emotionally damaging in many ways.

