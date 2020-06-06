5 Most empathetic zodiac signs who understand emotions like no other

Empathy is an innate ability to feel what people around them are going through. Some zodiac signs find their way to relate to others. Here are 5 of the most empathetic signs.

Being empathetic means that you understand the emotions of others and process them internally, to the point that you can place yourself in their position. This innate ability allows some people to feel connected to others and grow emotionally strong. However, this is not always a pleasant experience as these emotions can overwhelm true empaths and make them super stressed.

Do you think you’re an empath? Are you the person who can tell if their loved one is emotionally struggling? Astrology can tell a lot about a person and where they stand on the empathy scale. Some signs are naturally more empathic than others. The water signs (Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio) tend to be more empathetic towards others, according to astrology. Some of the signs keep themselves guarded because of this.

Here are 5 of the most empathetic zodiac signs who always find a way to relate to others.

Pisces

The most empathetic signs of them all, Pisces can’t stop themselves from taking on the feelings of others. They always know when the people they love are in emotional pain before something is even said. They feel the pain of others so much, they will even make sacrifices to bear the burden to help the person get over it.

Cancer

People born under this sign are emotional and they have the ability to feel other people’s emotions. Their emotions are not only fuelled by their psyche but are influenced by the people around them, which is why they are often perceived as moody.

Scorpio

Scorpios may come off as harsh but behind the rough exterior is a great empath who understands and feels every bit of the emotional turmoil their closed ones are going through. They feel overwhelmed with these emotions and fear that they might get hurt, which is why they keep themselves guarded.

Virgo

Virgos are believed to be very analytical and practical, but this stems from their strong sense of intuition. This is what makes them notice the little things that others might miss. They use their empathetic nature to establish balance and harmony in relationships.

Libra

Libras are diplomatic, charming and socially curious – this is the reason why they go an extra mile to put themselves in other people’s shoes, just to understand their point of view. They don’t mind changing their views according to the people around them. It is just their way of looking at things from a different perspective.

