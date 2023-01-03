Aries To Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs That Love Getting Compliments From Others

We feel good and confident about the way we carry ourselves when we receive compliments. The power of compliments extends beyond simply brightening our day. However, some zodiac signs thrive on compliments and praise, and they will act in a certain way to get others' acceptance in the form of positive remarks. They enjoy receiving these praises because they raise their ego. In fact, these people relate accolades to their sense of self. They even go so far as to look for compliments to enhance their reputation.

1. Aries

Aries people do exhibit their skills and strengths so that others can compliment them, even though they may not say it out loud. They adore affection and crave human attention like crazy. They enjoy receiving accolades and will behave in the most admirable ways to get them. If someone compliments them, they might think they've won the lottery and feel better about themselves.

2. Cancer

These tender hearts appreciate flattery. Cancerians may feel a little self-conscious at times, but all they really need is for their efforts to be seen. So, they actually thrive on compliments from other people. To feel deserving, they require praise and admiration.

3. Leo

These spotlight seekers just care about the praise you are prepared to give them. They primarily want their confidence to be acknowledged and valued. These courageous individuals seek recognition and praise in order to enhance their pride. Affirmations are a great turn-on for Leos since they play to their lion-sized self-image.

4. Libra

Although they don't actually want the limelight, Libras tend to act in a way that draws compliments naturally towards them. Receiving praise makes them feel wonderful, improves their self-esteem, and builds their attitude because it enables them to notice the good things going on around them and act in a certain manner.

Given that these zodiac signs are ultimately human beings, how other people see them ought to have an influence on how they feel about themselves. But if they don't develop their inner reserves of self-confidence, their reliance on compliments may keep them from living the lifestyles they want to lead.