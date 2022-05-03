Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who keep the love alive after decades of marriage

We all crave love everlasting, but people often fail to realise that marriages are only the beginning instead of a happy ending. Indeed, the marital road is peppered with pebbles that come in the form of misfortunes, indiscretions, scandal and even rainy days. But a solid couple is able to weather the storms with hope in their hearts. So, today, we look at zodiac signs who keep the love alive after decades of marriage.

Cancer

Deemed true romantics at heart, their ex-lovers will often complain that they don’t make men like Cancerians anymore. You can count on their eternal devotion and though they may be a tad clingy, the honesty and comfort in a relationship with them will be unmatched even after decades of matrimony.

Libra

If you seek a beau to truly weather the storms of life with you, then marry a Libran. These individuals may not be much into romance, but their heart will beat for you just as strongly as it did during your honeymoon phase even after decades of marriage. They use acts of service as their love language and never fail to display their adoration of you.

Taurus

Long-term partners of Taureans often gush how their spouse looks at them with the same fervour of first love after eons of marital bliss. You may change over the years but you can count on their companionship and reverence for they will stand by their vows and honor their commitment to you.

Gemini

Geminis have earned a bad reputation for being incurable flirts, but the fact is that most of them truly commit to matrimony. Once they settle down, their spouse has their undivided attention for life. The downside is that they are often blind to faults in their spouse, but as far as keep the spark alive, no one does it better than Gemini.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Aquarius to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who date just to advance their careers