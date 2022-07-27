Capricorn to Gemini: These zodiac signs tend to crack offensive jokes to embarrass people

It is often said that self-deprecating humor is the best kind. But it appears that some Zodiac signs did not get the memo. Indeed, there are some star signs who tend to crack jokes at the expense of other people. Furthermore, not only do they incidentally embarrass offend others, but it is often their objective to do so and draw out a laugh from the crowd. From Capricorn to Gemini, see zodiac signs who tend to crack offensive jokes to embarrass people.

Capricorn

Some Zodiac signs just cannot read the room, for they often fail to have a high emotional quotient. A Capricorn is one of them. If you have ever confided an embarrassing moment or story that shows you in poor light with this earth sign, they may be sure to bring it up at inopportune moments to mock you while making your present company chuckle. While they might grasp that it is offensive to you, they simply enjoy sharing juicy titbits with others.

Scorpio

Do you recall that annoying relative who subtly disguises taunts aimed at you as a joke or a wisecrack? Well, they might just be a Scorpio for this zodiac sign looks to lash out at people using thinly veiled contempt as humour. Whether or not you have wronged them, a Scorpio is happiest when they are putting other people down and feeling superior themselves.

Gemini

This zodiac sign doesn't have the best sense of humour and Gemini is often clueless about the right way to bond with their peers or subordinates at work. So, they make half-hearted attempts at humor that are regrettable. They might be the awkward co-worker who tries to incite a laugh from your colleagues at your expense, or perhaps a new boss who simply can't stop poking fun at the employees who are forced to grin.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

