Gemini to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs that look genuine and trustworthy but are the biggest betrayers

Some people only want to stab you in the back! These people seem extremely sweet on the face but as soon as you turn your back around, they backstab or betray you and these are the ones you should never trust. Such people are corrupt players and would love to play with the feelings of others. These sadist people live with a mask of fakeness and will break your trust while leaving you feeling miserable. These people have a habit of being hypocritical and fake but often seem friendly, harmless and nice on the face. They never care about your emotions and just wanted to betray you by stabbing you in the back. Here are the 4 zodiac signs who are the biggest betrayers of all signs.

Gemini

Geminis ranked initial when it comes to betraying. They seem genuine, innocent and friendly on the face but behind the back, they are the most toxic and backstabbing beings who just adore breaking your trust. They usually believe in spreading rumours or your personal feelings in front of others so that they can create a fake image of yours in the public. People with this zodiac sign look quite simple and behave like a puppy in front of you to reach down to your woes or find out your secrets.

Scorpio

Trusting a Scorpio should never be considered since they keep their intent secretive and always abide by the so-called pretend game. They talk all sweet and innocent on your face and make you believe that they truly care. But as soon as you leave them, they open their darker side and will always look out for the ways to drag you down! Scorpions are very smart and will go to any lengths to destroy your image or make it wicked in front of others.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius are people pleasers and therefore they play all genuine and trustworthy so that they can keep up with their happy personality in front of others. Such people don’t like confrontation about their evil things, thus they smartly play with your feelings and you will never catch their wicked side. They want to avoid conflicts and this in turn makes them completely fake. Right from giving you fake compliments to staying affirmative with you- these people just to be in your good books but turn out to be pure evil.

Pisces

Pisces-born people play out on passive-aggressive attitudes. Their bad attitude relies on their mood and keeps on changing as you behave with them. Pisces born are extremely great at manipulation and their occasional arrogance will just roll off your back. They can’t criticise people right in front of and that is the basic reason behind their fakeness. Their incapability to be straight on people’s faces is what makes them one hell of a betrayer.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

