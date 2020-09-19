Here’s why you are going to lose if you get an argument with a fire sign

Why is it that some people never lose in a fight? Maybe it has something to do with the stars. Read on to know why fire signs always win an argument.

Ever wondered why it is easy to get along with some people, and others, not-so-much? From personal interests to the bond, it could be anything that might lead to disagreements between two people. But knowing about the zodiac sign might help you understand why do always draw swords with that one friend so much, or always have had arguments with them. According to astrology, some zodiac signs are more fiery than others and more likely to win an argument.

When we talk fiery, it goes without saying that we are talking about the fire signs – Aries, Leo and Sagittarius. The fire signs know how to win an argument that not everyone can master. However, these signs also possess some great personality traits like having a zest for life, amazing instincts, being compassionate, independent, and most of all fire signs know how to have a great time. But hell may break loose if you upset a fire sign.

Here’s why it is difficult to win an argument or fight against each fire sign.

Aries

Aries are known for being aggressive and passionate, so they are always ready for war. Even though they realise that they are wrong, but being in a fight brings out their competitive side. They tend to lose their temper when they don’t get their way. So, regardless of how logical your argument is, if you get into a tiff with Aries, you will be the one who will ultimately give up.

Leo

Leo is the lion of the zodiac, who knows everything about everything. They see and know everything. So, when you get in a heated argument with a Leo, expect them to have a full folder of information that they might use against you.

Sagittarius

Like the other two fire signs, Sagittarians never lose the fight either. Fighting with a Sagittarius is like getting hit with a blunt object in the middle of a nap. They will not be very loud with their attack; they will pin you down by making you realise that you are wrong. It can be difficult to explain your logic to a Sagittarius as they usually believe that they are always right.

ALSO READ: THESE zodiac signs find it difficult to handle work stress

Share your comment ×