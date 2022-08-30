Pisces to Gemini: See Zodiac signs who frequently buy unnecessary things online for retail therapy

Everyone has a different perspective when it comes to shopping. Some detest going to the mall and waiting in long queues outside the changing rooms in outlet stores on weekends to try potential outfits. Some of us choose to shop online and we lay in wait of the sales and wonderful festive discounts for making our annual purchases. Yet, there are some for whom shopping online is a source of great joy. Right from Pisces to Gemini, see Zodiac signs who frequently buy unnecessary things online with excessive fervour.

Pisces

Whether Pisces has had a long day at work, or a long weekend where they have been excessively bored, the go-to solution for such circumstances is buying some soul soothing paraphernalia online. They simply cannot resist shopping when they have money lying idle in their bank accounts. They do this frequently as it has much more meaning for them than it does for others and they find retail therapy peaceful.

Capricorn

Capricorn sets some harsh goals for themselves right from setting a certain savings goal each month, to certain investments they wish to make, right before they get their salary. But the moment the money arrives, they dream up the most fantastic things they can purchase with their liquid income and set about buying them. This shopping spree often leaves them broke by the middle of the month some Capricorns struggle the remainder of the month because of it.

Gemini

Gemini usually has great impulse control and they do meet most of their goals by treating their income with caution. They love financial security, but whenever they have a bad mood or happen to be brooding for an excessive period of time, they make themselves cheer up by purchasing unnecessary items ranging from odd home furnishings to cosmetics and pet care products.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

