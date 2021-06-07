Struggling to find motivation? Here are 3 useful tips to keep in mind for a complete morning routine checklist

If you are someone who is caught in the web of not waking up on time and struggling to make their daily ends meet, this one’s for you. Inspirational speaker and author, Devina Kaur shares with us a few exclusive tips on how to savour the day and embrace the mornings.

Many of us have been struggling with our livelihoods and our physical, mental, emotional and spiritual lives. The pandemic has caused a lot of discomforts and rife for people around the world. We have been experiencing trauma collectively as a global community. However, we all have the power to get through these tough times and emerge stronger than ever!

Covid-19 has taught us we can't run away to a new location as easily as we did before, we can’t drown our sorrows at bars or bury our heads in highly stressful jobs. What we can do is choose to have a loving and nurturing relationship with ourselves.

Using every moment that we are granted to be on this earth is an opportunity to start anew and become a better version of ourselves. Being present in the moment will allow us to be self-aware and figure out who we truly are. One of the most powerful things to help you on your journey of mindfulness is to create a morning routine. Wake up, listen to the harmonious chirps of the birds and smell the fresh flowers to remind you that you are one with nature.

Here are 3 empowering tips that you can start practising to kickstart your morning and ensure you get the best out of your day:

Eat wholesome breakfast

Whilst some of us may prefer a heavy dose of caffeine in the morning, try out a refreshing energiser such as lemon water with salt to get your day started. Eating and drinking wholesome meals with liquids ensures that our bodies get nourished throughout the day. Additionally, just like our bodies need to be fed, so do our minds and our inner selves. The ability to take a step back and become more self-aware of our presence allows us to become accepting, loving and kinder to ourselves.

Create your own routine

Maybe waking up at 4 am might not be your preferred starting point but waking up at 11 am may work out perfectly fine. Maybe an early morning jog does not sound attractive to you but doing stretches in your pj’s is your perfect start! In your attempt to create a mindful morning routine is to understand what works for you and what doesn’t. You want to make the best out of your routine by channelling your identity to mindfulness and being able to find a moment of peace where the daily stress is not on your radar. It’s all about you and only you should be in control of how you want your routine to work the best for you.

Meditation is your escape

Meditation is a great way to kick off your morning routine because it will inspire you to start your day ready for the world’s challenges ahead. Silence and stillness is food for the soul because it can be done anywhere at any time. Whether your comfort zone is on the bed, the carpet or the grass, having true peace of mind is a gift to the self. When you achieve calmness and peaceful mindfulness, you start to look at the world more positively and differently. Motivation builds up and all the worries that plagued your thoughts start to become the positives in your mind.

About the author: Devina Kaur, author, inspirational speaker, radio host and producer.

