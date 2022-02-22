Taurus to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who get jealous easily

Do you know someone whose jealousy has no bounds and is quite evident on their face whenever you tell them about your success? Of course, we all do. There is always someone who envies us and can never be happy in our happiness. They are the ones who are unable to hide their emotions and they know that we know they are jealous of us.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who get jealous easily, according to astrology.

Taurus

Taurus, at times, can be extremely jealous. The reason is they are extremely hard-working but don’t get the desired result. Hence, if they see someone succeeding by putting in half as much the effort they put in, they tend to feel jealous and blame their fate. Their jealousy rises if they continue to see failures and others keep on rising.

Capricorn

Capricorns, too, can get easily jealous. They want to see themselves and people around them happy, and if anyone else feels the same happiness, they end up jealous. While they may not show it on your face but they can be highly jealous of others’ happiness and success.

Scorpio

Scorpios, just like Capricorn, often get jealous easily. They want their dominance to be felt everywhere and when they see someone else succeeding which might hamper their dominance and power, their jealousy reaches its peak. They might even decide to stop you from succeeding as a result of their never-ending jealousy.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius gets jealous when his counterparts see the amount of success and satisfaction from work that they crave for a long time. It’s better to keep your success and happiness private and secret, if possible, from people with this zodiac sign.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

