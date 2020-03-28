8 Wedding theme ideas that are simply outstanding

With so many wedding themes, it’s hard to pick one. Here is a list to help you find the perfect wedding theme for your BIG day.

You must have run into plenty of wedding themes but not been able to decide one. Deciding a wedding theme that agrees with yours’ and your partner’s taste can be a bit tricky. After all, this time won't ever come back so you want the best. Well, your wedding theme should be more about than just trends, it should be a reflection of two people coming together in harmony.

Take your time and envision your wedding day. How do you imagine it to be? Also, keep in mind the details. Are you having a summer, winter, or a spring wedding? Small details are important when it comes to deciding on a wedding theme. For example, if you are having a spring wedding then you might want to plan a theme that suits the weather – something floral, bright but subtle. You can go all out with a dramatic theme at your wedding or you can have a simple theme.

Think of your wedding venue as a springboard for inspiration. If you haven’t decided on a wedding theme yet, here are some ideas to take inspiration from.

1. Beach Wedding

Are you having a beach wedding? Being out in the open under the sun and in an oceanfront setting is what beach weddings are all about. It is different from a traditional wedding so you can add some extra elements and leave out some traditional ones if you want.

2. Romantic/ Fairytale Wedding

Did you both meet and fell in love at first sight? If yes, then go for a fairytale wedding theme that gives romantic vibes and speaks volume of your love story.

3. Royal Wedding

If you want a lavish yet elegant wedding, then pick a royal theme. Drop arrangements of pure white and delicate flowers accompanied by dashes of gold or royal blue for an understated yet beautiful wedding theme.

4. Rustic Wedding

Rustic wedding themes are all about pretty and subtle mood. If you’re aiming for something like this, then avoid vibrant colours and extravagant décor.

5. A Green Wedding

Green weddings are becoming more vogue than ever before. If you’re looking to add a touch of eco-friendly alternatives, then this theme is for you.

6. Bohemian Wedding

For the free-spirited couple, the bohemian Indian wedding theme is the best. It will have all the elements of nature, romanticism and individuality.

7. Classic Elegant Wedding

A classic and elegant theme can never go wrong. It has all the necessary charms without being extravagant.

8. Traditional Cultural Theme

India is a culturally diverse country and there are so many traditional wedding rituals and themes you can choose from. From Rajasthani to a South Indian themed wedding, you have plenty to choose from.

