After Patrick Mahomes, Mom Randi Backs Harrison Butker’s Controversial Misogynistic Speech

Harrison Butker is continuously grabbing headlines, not for his skills on the football pitch but for something he said outside his professional life.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker has been a hot topic lately after his polarizing speech at Benedictine College, where he made controversial remarks about women, sexism, and homosexuality that upset many. He claimed that one of the most significant roles a woman could have is being a "homemaker."

The 28-year-old, amidst numerous heated conflicts, confidently expressed that he has absolutely no regrets. This statement was made as he attended the Courage Under Fire gala at Regina Caeli Academy in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

Meanwhile, following comments from various Chiefs players such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes' mother Randi has added her own perspective on the speech from a few weeks back.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Radi backs Harrison Butker's controversial misogynistic speech

While Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes were somewhat supportive of Butker, they distanced themselves from the speech. The star quarterback's mother also stepped forward to support the Chiefs' kicker. Randi, quoting a post about Butker having zero regrets about his speech, wrote, “Amen.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Social media users are divided into two groups: those who were not entertained by the speech and others who believe he didn't say anything wrong overall. It seems like Mahomes' mother is siding with the 28-year-old kicker, who has won three Super Bowl trophies with the franchise.

Advertisement

Here is what Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and others say regarding Harrison Butker's comments

Earlier, Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl MVP, stated to reporters, as per ESPN, after the team’s organized team activities (OTAs) that his teammate is a “good person” despite “not necessarily agreeing” with his comments.

The two-time NFL MVP further said that he judges Butker “by the character he shows every single day.” Coach Reid said something similar: this is the “great thing about America,” that everyone should respect others' opinions and stances.

He further stated that it's not necessary to agree with what others say, but everyone has a right to voice what they believe. Additionally, despite a lot of outrage on the internet, the Super Bowl defending champions are gearing up for a three-peat this upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the NFL released a statement following the controversial speech in which the league stated that Butker “gave a speech in his personal capacity,” and further said that “his views are not those of the NFL as an organization.”

Travis Kelce is one of the teammates who weighed in on Harrison Butker's controversial remarks, calling him a good teammate.

However, during an episode of his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, on Friday, Travis said that he “can't say” that he agrees “with the majority of it or just about any of it, outside of just him loving his family and his kids.”

The highest-paid tight end further stated that he believes he shouldn't “judge him by his views, especially his religious views, on how to go about life.”

ALSO READ: ‘Well Done Swifties for Giving Clout to These Misogynistic Men’: Jason Kelce’s Comments on Harrison Butker’s Speech Sparks Major Backlash