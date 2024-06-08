Brock Lesnar Spotted at Daughter Mya Lesnar's NCAA Event; PHOTO Goes Viral

Trigger Warning: The article contains brief mention of sexual trafficking allegations.

It’s been almost a year now that Brock Lesnar has not made an appearance on WWE. Lesnar is still under a contract with the company, but his alleged involvement in a scandal related to Vince McMahon has kept him away.

And since his name cropped up in the scandal, Lesnar has not even been seen much in public. His last image was of him hugging his daughter, Mya Lesnar, after her sporting event. Then, another photo of Brock Lesnar went viral a few days ago. However, that was a year-old picture of Lesnar posted on Reddit, which was taken as the latest one.

But now, we have Lesnar's latest picture. It was clicked by an X user, Hayden Herrera. The image was clicked outside Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.



Mya Lesnar finished fifth on the spot

Walking in father’s footsteps, Brock Lesnar’s daughter is also an accomplished athlete. She earned the first position in the 2024 Mountain West Outdoor Championship. The X user who posted Brock Lesnar’s photograph wrote that Lesnar’s daughter’s team earned their fifth Mountain Victory in a row. He wrote, “When you casually spot Brock Lesnar outside of Hayward Field,. Mya Lesnar finished 5th in the shot put.”

Talking about Lesnar’s photograph, he was seen in white long-sleeve T-shirt, cap and black pants. Although the picture is not crystal clear, one can simply make out by looking at it that it’s Brock Lesnar.



When is Brock Lesnar returning to WWE?

WWE has not said anything about Lesnar’s return. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that Lesnar might have to obtain clearance from WWE's legal department before appearing on the show.

The last time he competed was at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes. Since then, he has been absent. He was slated to return to WWE Royal Rumble 2024, but since the scandal broke out, Lesnar was pulled from all the shows.

His spot was filled by NXT superstar Bron Breakker. So, Unless a verdict is out on Vince McMahon’s sexual trafficking case, or unless Brock Lesnar is cleared from it, WWE fans might not see The Beast Incarnate in WWE.

