Charlotte Hornets’ Brandon Miller Shares Shocking Encounter With Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan airballing a free throw? Well, that’s very rare for the GOAT, but guess what, Rookie Brandon Miller saw it happen in front of his eyes!

The shocking incident took place during Miller’s pre-draft workout and he could not believe his eyes. That was also his first meeting with Mike.

Reminiscing the event, he shared his surprise on the Kucklehead Podcast, “He was talking cash money, and I seen him airball that free throw, and it was just up from there. You know, Jordan missing a free throw is crazy. Even at his age, that's crazy. Jordan missed airballing a free throw? That's crazy."

"He's supposed to start up layups, get warmed up... He kept telling me I couldn't palm a basketball... But after the workout, I was like, let me just get this picture real quick. I had to get the flick," Miller added.

READ MORE: Who Is Jessica Campbell? All about NHL's potential first female full-time coach with Seattle Kraken

When Michael Jordan made fun of Brandon Miller

B-Mill had just been picked second overall by the Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft as the No. 2 pick. Less than a day with the franchise, he got a call from MJ, which began with the same joke.

"What up, dude? Can you palm a ball yet?" Michael Jordan joked on the call. Miller, by then, has been accustomed to Jordan’s antics said, “Of course. I was palming a ball like a couple of days ago.”

He then welcomed the young talent, “I’m looking forward to seeing you play… I’m very proud. Very happy to have you,” he said. The Hornets had a tough season, ranking 13th in the conference and missing the playoffs, but Miller impressed with his performance.

Who would Brandon Miller pick in the NBA?

In a game of start-bench-trade on the Knuckleheads podcast, Miller made some surprising choices. He chose to bench the late Kobe Bryant, start Paul George, and trade James Harden. He also benched Reggie Miller, picked Bradley Beal to start, and traded Ray Allen.

He added, "New school though? Luka Magic, he gets buckets. I like what Wemby doing this year, throw Wemby in there. B Mill himself."

Brandon Miller’s career stats in a nutshell

Miller was the second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft from Alabama. He averaged 17.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game in his inaugural year in the NBA. All the stats show the enormous potential Miller possesses to be an All-Star.

With a 21-61 record, the Hornets have undoubtedly struggled to finish the year, being the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference. Also, for the 8th straight season, they missed the NBA playoffs.

