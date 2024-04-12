Did Charles Leclerc Really Arrive At Empty Shanghai Circuit Because He Thought Chinese GP Was This Weekend? Exploring Viral Rumor

Charles Leclerc has been incredible this season, though he hasn’t won any races he has been gaining important points for his F1 team going forward into the season. After coming fourth in the Japanese Grand Prix, Leclerc would be looking to improve his game and performance before the race.

He was spotted at the Shanghai International Circuit for the Chinese Grand Prix, rumors about the same have been going viral on social media. But is it the case? Let’s explore the viral rumor surrounding “Lord Perceval”. The rumor has been that Charles Leclerc reached Shanghai Circuit thinking it was the race weekend.

Did Charles Leclerc Really Arrive At Empty Shanghai Circuit?

A tweet on X has been going viral says, “Charles Leclerc reportedly arrived at an empty Shanghai International Circuit because he thought the race was this weekend”. This tweet had over 1.5 Million views which made it really important to state the facts.

Even if Leclerc thought his race was this weekend he still wouldn’t have made it to the race as he was busy in Italy at an event promoting his ice cream brand, LEC. Leclerc was there with his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, and the latest member in his family a puppy, Leo. So, his being at the Shanghai Circuit is the wrong news. Currently, Charles Leclerc would be getting ready for the next weekend's race in China.

Charles Leclerc would like to build momentum going into Chinese GP

Going into the Shanghai Circuit, Leclerc alongside his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. would like to win the race to keep Ferrari in the race of becoming the World Champions. The Chinese Grand Prix has always been held throughout a single weekend.

However, with its return following the introduction of the Sprint Weekend format in 2021, the 2024 Chinese GP will adhere to the most recent upgrade to the Sprint Weekend format. On Friday, there will be only one free practice session for teams and drivers to set up their vehicles before sprint qualifying later that afternoon.

It will be a difficult FP1 session for everyone since the drivers will only have one hour to familiarize themselves with the track after a four-year absence. The Sprint Race will take place Saturday morning, followed by a qualifying session to determine the grid for the main race on Sunday. The race will take place over 56 laps at the 5.451-kilometer Shanghai International Circuit.

