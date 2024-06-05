In Photos: Brittany Mahomes Reveals Patrick Mahomes’ Romantic Side, Shares Glimpses of Their Latest Getaway

Last Saturday (June 1), Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, along with Travis Kelce, Paul Rudd, and many other notable personalities, attended the 15th annual Big Slick Weekend fundraiser in Kansas City. This event supports Children's Mercy Hospital.

Patrick was accompanied by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who is known for sharing off-field events about Patrick and the Mahomes family on social media. Brittany shared numerous photos on Instagram, showcasing both her and Patrick enjoying the weekend event.

Brittany created a social media buzz with her post

Through her regular posts on social media, Brittany showcases various aspects of Patrick’s off-field life. Her recent post about the Big Slick Weekend event perfectly fits this theme, revealing Patrick's romantic side. After the event, she shared a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, "Big Slick is always a good time."

This post created a buzz on social media, which is evident from the numerous likes and comments it received. Brittany was seen sitting with Patrick in the audience, enjoying the event. She also posted a video clip on Instagram Stories, giving a glimpse of what was happening onstage. In her story, actor George Wendt, Sudeikis' uncle, could be seen joining the comedic chaos.

Glimpses of the Big Slick Weekend Fundraiser

Big Slick posted a video on Instagram showing Patrick and his teammate Travis Kelce greeting hosts Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, and Rob Riggle onstage. They also participated in an auction where game-worn jerseys were sold for $250,000. In another clip, Mahomes can be seen throwing signed footballs to the crowd for $15,000 donations.

Advertisement

Also, Sudeikis did not miss a chance to ask Travis about his marriage plans with girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift. He jokingly said, "Hey Travis, real talk, OK, just the guys here… Hey... when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?"