Transformers One Sequel: Director Teases 'More Story' For Chris Hemsworth Starrer, Check It Out

The excitement for Transformers One is on the rise, an animated film that is going to tell the original story of iconic characters Optimus Prime and Megatron. Josh Cooley is directing it and it features a star-studded voice cast. The cast includes Chris Hemsworth as a young Optimus Prime and Brian Tyree Henry as a young Megatron.

This film promises action, adventure, and a deeper look at the characters we know and love. Plus, the filmmakers are already hinting at plans for a sequel. Let’s dive into what we can expect from this new addition to the Transformer series.

Hints for the sequel

As we await the release, director Josh Cooley and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura are already planning a sequel. They want to explore themes like trust and whether it can be regained once lost. During a recent interview at San Diego Comic-Con, Lorenzo di Bonaventura shared about what a sequel might explore.

He mentioned that trust is a significant theme they want to tackle. “A theme that we want to explore in the next movie is trust. And can you win it back? Or once lost, it's gone.” This suggests that the sequel will delve more into the complexities of relationships. It will show how trust can be both fragile and vital in the world of Cybertron.

The origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron

Cooley also hinted at the larger story that awaits fans in the sequel. He mentioned, “There's a lot more story, obviously, because they will eventually come to Earth.” Transformers One tells the story of how Orion Pax became Optimus Prime. Then it also tells how Optimus Prime clashed with Megatron, who was once his friend.

Basically, the film will explore their beginnings on the planet Cybertron. This is where they start as workers, not yet the powerful leaders we know them to be. According to di Bonaventura, the film will show the growth of these characters and how they change over time.

The adventure on Cybertron

The animated film takes place on Cybertron, a planet filled with unique landscapes and advanced technology. The trailer hints at the vibrant environment where these characters reside. However, the film isn’t just about action and adventure. It also delves into the complexities of their friendship. It explores how they grow and change.

A star-studded cast and anticipating the release

Transformers One boasts an impressive cast. Alongside Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, the film features Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as a young Bumblebee, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime. Every one of them will play a crucial character in the film.

Transformers One will be released in theaters on September 20. The franchise fans are eagerly awaiting this film. And, with the sequel news, the future of the Transformers universe looks very bright.

