Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Janhvi Kapoor to appear for Weekend Ka Vaar; recreates Ranvir-Sana’s moment with Anil Kapoor

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is stepping into the final week, and this Weekend Ka Vaar will decide which contestants will be playing the game for the last seven days of the show. To keep things interesting, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will appear on the show tonight (July 27). Now, the latest promo uploaded by the official channel on its social media shows a hilarious moment between the actors on stage.

Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor create an Instagram reel

The promo shows Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor recreating Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey's arguments. As Anil Kapoor welcomes the actress on stage, she tells Ranvir Shorey, “Big fan, Ranvir sir!” The latter thanks her. Then the Bawaal actress reveals that she and Anil Kapoor just made a viral reel on him and Sana Makbul. As the contestants wonder what she is talking about, Janhvi gets into the character and says, “Mein aapne aap ko naagin bolna pasand karungi. Dhasti hu na bohot achha, dhasungi phir. (I would like to call myself Naagin; I sting well).”

The host steps into Shorey’s shoes and says, “Dhas nahi hota, das hota.” Janhvi Kapoor replies, “Mere language mein use stink bolte hain. (In my language, it's called stink).” To this, the Mr. India actor says, “Stink nahi hota, sting…” The young actress finishes the sentence, “Sting hota hain. (It's sting).” “Tum stink karti ho, sting nahi karte ho, (You don't sting, you stink), adds Anil Kapoor. Giving the perfect expression, Janhvi says, “Excuse me!”

Ranvir Shorey and the contestants enjoy this perfect conversation between the two as they laugh and cheer.

For the unversed, Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul have clashed on several occasions inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. During the last week, they again got into an argument when Sana called him ‘mendhak (frog)’ and the Bollywood actor called Makbul, ‘gutterchhaap’, and ‘naagin’.

The promo of the episode is uploaded on JioCinema’s social media page with the caption, “Janhvi aur AK ne kiya Bigg Boss ka viral moment recreate. Who did it better? Dekhiye #BiggBossOTT3 aaj raat 9 baje sirf #JioCinema par.”

