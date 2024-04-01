Jack Della Maddalena Reveals Details On Recent Arm Surgery And Talks Shavkat Rakhmonov Fight For UFC 305

Jack Della Maddalena is considered to be a rising star in the UFC. His recent victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 had skyrocketed the Australian fighter’s popularity. This welterweight prospect has a promising career ahead of him and a possible title fight.

Although the Australian native dominated Burns, the fighter was revealed to have a staph infection. Della Maddalena recently detailed his future plans regarding the UFC and the restrictions that a recent arm surgery caused him.

Jack Della Maddalena exposes details on recent arm surgery following UFC 299

Jack Della Maddalena’s fight against Gilbert Burns was an exciting welterweight bout. The 27-year-old displayed impressive skills in the octagon against Durinho. Although the Brazilian native showed resilience, the Australian contender managed to win via KO.

Following the victory, Della Maddalena revealed he suffered a broken arm at the beginning of the bout. Despite this fact, the fighter managed to emerge victorious against the 6th-ranked welterweight contender.

On a podcast ‘The Grin Reapers,’ Jack spoke about his arm surgery and the future fights he plans on taking. He also called out Shavkat Rakhmonov for a future fight in the welterweight division and believes his dominant victory.

“I had surgery. I think 12 weeks is like the full contact sort of area. I feel like I can be fit in 12 weeks,” said Jack Della Maddalena. He also revealed his involvement in the potential UFC 305 event in Perth, Australia.

Advertisement

The fighter went on to name Kamaru Usman and Shavkat Rakhmonov to be his potential future opponents. “It’s a fight I’ve wanted for a while. I like Shavkat’s style. I think he’s the best,” revealed the Australian contender.

Della Maddalena has a history of calling out Shavkat Rakhmonov on several occasions. The welterweight contender considered the Kazakhstani fighter to be the best in the division.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Shavkat Rakhmonov is a stylistically gifted bout. Although Nomad is yet to respond, fans are excited to witness the aforementioned fight.

Jack Della Maddalena had a staph infection before fighting Gilbert Burns

Ahead of UFC 299, Jack Della Maddalena fought Gilbert Burns with a broken arm. This was revealed after the event and the fighter was also recently revealed to have undergone surgery. However, the injury failed to be the only setback in the much-anticipated fight.

The Australian native recently exposed a staph infection he had suffered prior to the bout. On a recent podcast, Jack spoke about the difficulties he had experienced and the challenges he faced ahead of fighting Gilbert Burns.

“I had staph just before we left,” said Della Maddalena regarding their journey to Miami for UFC 299. It was also revealed that the fighter appeared to be limping due to the infection. Although they lost a week of training, the Australian contender managed to take home the victory.

ALSO READ: Dana White Says He Hated Only One Thing About Conor McGregor in UFC; Check Out What It Was

“I was on antibiotics. It was really sore the weekend before [UFC 299] and gotten quite a lot better,” detailed Jack Della Maddalena.

Staph infections seem to be common among UFC fighters. Benoit Saint-Denis, who recently fought Dustin Poirier, was also revealed to have undergone a staph infection.

However, this is a testament to Jack Della Maddalena’s determined mindset going into the fight. Despite these setbacks, the Australian fighter managed to overpower one of the toughest fighters in the welterweight division.

ALSO READ: Former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez Predicts Winner for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre