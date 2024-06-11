Khloe Kardashian Spotted With Ex Tristan Thompson On Lunch Date Without Kids At Nobu Malibu

Former NBA champion Tristan Thompson was seen eating out with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian without their kids. They've been on and off in their relationship many times over the past years.

They have two kids, Tatum and True, both were not seen at the Malibu lunch party.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Really Say She Will Force Travis Kelce to Quit Chiefs If Harrison Butker Is Not Fired? Exploring Viral Rumor

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together again?

Tristan Thompson was seen eating out with Khloe Kardashian without their kids. They've had a rocky relationship but are parents to Tatum and True.

Sources from TMZ say Khloe and Tristan share some friends, so seeing them together isn't a big surprise. Corey Gamble and other Kardashians were there too, according to the source.

A big clue that nothing romantic is happening is that there is no sign of them being affectionate, by this we mean there was absolutely no PDA between the two. However, it makes people wonder because they're usually seen only with their kids.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Reunite at Monaco Grand Prix After Romantic Outings in Italy: Report

Will Khloe Kardashian ever get back with Tristan Thompson?

They started dating in 2016 and had their first child a year later. They broke up in 2022.

In the fifth season's third episode of The Kardashians, Khloe made it clear she doesn't want to get back with Tristan. She told Scott Disick that being a mom is her main focus and she's not thinking about dating.

Advertisement

Khloe was very clear about not giving Tristan another romantic chance.

"When Tristan was next door he was always over," Khloe said. "If he wants to torture himself, that’s on him. You want to see all these men pulling up to my house, that’s your problem," she added.

Tristan Thompson on his relationship with Khloe Kardashian

In a November 2023 episode, Kourtney Kardashian asked Tristan about his past actions. He said his cheating came from not dealing with childhood issues.

"Would I love to be with your sister and spend the rest of my life with her? Of course. My goal is to have my family back as a whole unit," Thompson said.

With his history of infidelity, it looks unlikely that he'll get back together with Khloe.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Reveals New Candidate for LA Lakers Head Coach Position; All You Need to Know