KSI Vs George Foreman: British YouTuber Hints Fight Against Veteran In Attempts To Insult Jake Paul

The rivalry between KSI and Jake Paul appears to have no limits. In a hot-blooded feud that dates back to 2017, both YouTubers and professional boxers have shared their resentment toward each other on several occasions.

Identical to their previous remarks, the British YouTuber took a jab at his contemporary in a recent post on X. Also known as JJ; KSI, among many fighters and personalities, called out the upcoming Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight.

KSI takes shots at Jake Paul’s upcoming fight against Mike Tyson

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul will step into the ring against veteran of the sport Mike Tyson on July 20. Streamed by Netflix, the upcoming bout is said to open up distinctive opportunities for the sport soon.

With the attention the fight garnered, arrived criticism also. Fans and fighters alike took to denouncing the fight due to a huge drift concerning their age difference. A 57-year-old Mike Tyson fighting 27-year-old Jake Paul appears to cause concern among the audience.

Sharing the same opinion, KSI posted an edited promotional billboard mocking Paul. The poster appeared to consist of a fabricated fight between the British YouTuber and boxing veteran George Foreman.

This tweet struck as being a clear shot taken at Jake Paul. “I’m back baby! Fighting 75 year old legend and former champ. Don’t worry, age ain’t nothing but a number. Forman hits harder and is faster than ever before!” wrote KSI.

Fans speculate the post to also be an April Fools prank uploaded by the YouTuber. Having shown his disdain toward the former Vine star, Paul is yet to respond to the post made by KSI.

Since suffering a loss against British boxer Tommy Fury, KSI has not expressed his desire to return to the ring. Although a fight between Paul and the 30-year-old is an eagerly-awaited bout by fans, there seems to be no official announcement regarding the event.

KSI and Logan Paul share their thoughts on ‘sad’ Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight

Alongside KSI, Jake’s brother Logan Paul also has a history of back-and-forths with his brother. Although they appear to be cordial, the YouTubers are often witnessed taking jibes at each other.

Following the announcement regarding The Problem Child’s fight against Iron Mike Tyson, KSI and Logan Paul decided to express their concerns regarding the bout.

“I just think it’s sad,” revealed KSI. The British YouTuber conveyed the bout to be a ‘lose-lose situation’ due to the enormous age-difference shared by the contenders. The Rapper also spoke on the possibilities of Tyson emerging victorious disregarding the long-break from the ring.

Although this section was later edited out, Logan Paul was revealed to have been offered a fight against the 57-year-old Tyson before his brother. However, this was later debunked by The Problem Child in multiple interviews.

Both YouTubers also touched on Mike Tyson’s possibility of taking home the victory. In his prime, Iron was known to possess incredible knock-out power. This appeared to be a huge factor in the discourse of Paul losing to the former champion.

Disregarding the criticisms, fans are excited to witness Jake Paul taking on Mike Tyson. Both contenders appear to be locked in and ready to fight during the summer of 2024.

