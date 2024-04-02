Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Anthony Edwards Play Against Rockets Tonight? Deets Inside

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are gearing up to face the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference showdown at the Target Center.

The Rockets, eager to return to their winning ways, are hot on the Warriors' trail for the play-in tournament's final spot. The Timberwolves, keen not to lose more ground, have dominated in their previous two encounters this season, winning both matches by double digits. Tuesday's game, promising to be a thrilling watch for fans, could see the Wolves chalk up their third consecutive series win.

Despite their strong performance over the entire season, the Timberwolves currently stand third in the Western Conference, headed into this game. Their recent home defeat to Chicago came as a surprise and has impacted their overall standing.

However, they have managed to secure wins in seven out of their last nine matches. But given the excellent performance of the Thunder and Nuggets, anything less than a perfect run appears insufficient.

Their home record for this season stands strong at 26-10, and they hope to avoid a second consecutive home loss, provided they don't underestimate Houston.

ALSO READ: LA Clippers Injury Report: Will Paul George Play Against Kings Tonight? Deets Inside

Will Anthony Edwards Play Against the Rockets Tonight?

Anthony Edwards is primed and ready to take on the Rockets tonight. Accounting for 22.2% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals this season, Edwards has an average of 19.9 per game. He has also shot 6.7 threes per game, making up 19.3% of his team's total beyond-the-arc shots for the season.

Advertisement

Having demonstrated an impressive performance in the past few weeks, the Rockets are one of the NBA's strongest teams. Yet, they remain in 11th place in the West following their recent defeat against the Mavericks. Despite this setback, they have an exceptional 9-1 record over their last ten games, even though their 13-game winning streak was halted on Sunday.

The Rockets have struggled in away games, boasting a 12-24 record, and the team must now step up to challenge the Timberwolves - one of the NBA's standout home teams.

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Spurs Tonight? Deets Inside

When and Where to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

Date: Tuesday, April 2

Time: 7 p.m.

TV Channel: Space City Home Network

Live Stream: League Pass

Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves

Out

Jaylen Clark Achilles Tendon)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Knee)

Houston Rockets

Out

Alperen Sengun (Ankle)

Tari Eason (Lower Leg)

Steven Adams (Knee)

ALSO READ: Is Zach Edey Now in Trouble Following Josh Giddey's Controversy of Sleeping with a Minor?