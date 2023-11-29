OnlyFans model Lily Phillips reveals Dillon Danis had threesome with her before his fight with Logan Paul

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual and explicit content.

Recently OnlyFans and Instagram model Lily Phillips appeared on The Reality Check Podcast and discussed a lot of things. Her one shocking revelation grabbed the combat fans' attention. Phillips revealed she had a threesome with former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis before his boxing match with Logan Paul.

The OnlyFans model revealed the secret in a quiz where she had to reveal whether had she ever slept with popular personalities.

According to her, she engaged in sexual activity with Danis just before his fight. Then another girl joined them and they had a threesome.

Now fans are linking this to a revelation by Logan Paul, where he posted a screenshot of his chat with a secret girl. Who revealed she had a threesome with Dillion Danis on the night of their press conference.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis faced each other in a boxing match on October 14th , Paul won the boxing match after Danis tried to choke him.

UFC’s CEO Dana White expressed his views on Dillion Danis in UFC

Dillon Danis has established himself as one of the most disliked combat sports stars at the moment. He lost his boxing match against Logan Paul, after disparaging Logan's fiancée and boasting that Logan was not a real fighter whom he could easily defeat.

Regardless, Danis played a major role in selling out the event and filling the arena seats. He has parted ways with Bellator MMA, having amassed a record there of 2 wins and no losses.

Danis has long been demanding a contract with the UFC, though his pleas have gone unanswered thus far. He does have some history with the promotion, however. Dillon previously served as a grappling coach and close confidant to former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Recently on the Full Send Podcast, Dana White discussed various topics, including the possibility of bringing Danis to the UFC. White stated he harbors no ill will toward Danis:

“Every time kid is around, s***’s going down. We can’t have that stuff going on here. A lot of people will see when guys get into it on stage or something starts to happen, they’re like ‘Oh, they must love this. we don’t love it.”

