Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Could Break 1 Relationship Rule Due To Long Distance Amid Proposal Rumors

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance has faced its fair share of challenges. Particularly with their demanding schedules, which often keep them apart. As the pair approaches their first anniversary together, they have a few rules for the relationship.

The couple has been navigating their relationship with a set of mandates. They are aimed at maintaining their connection. This includes the "two-week rule," which stipulates that they avoid spending more than two weeks apart.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Long-Distance Challenge

However, their commitment to this rule may be tested in the coming weeks. Especially with Swift's busy Eras Tour taking her across the United Kingdom. As of now, Kelce has yet to join her at any of her shows. This has raised questions about their ability to adhere to their relationship guidelines.

According to reports from The Mirror, new news came in. Kelce's obligations as a Kansas City Chiefs tight end may prevent him from following Swift's two-week rule during her tour. With Swift's tour dates scheduled through August, the couple may find it challenging to maintain their closeness. The date includes shows from June 21 to 23, so the time frame is getting huge.

They are mutually committed to making their relationship work. There is tension regarding the rules Swift has established. Kelce appreciates Swift's input on managing their high-profile romance. However, he reportedly feels uneasy about certain restrictions she wants to impose.

An insider shared with Life & Style that Swift prefers more frequent communication from Kelce. This is more applicable when they're apart. The source revealed that she wants him to FaceTime her instead of just texting.

Difficulties Faced By Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift

The whole situation also raises another question in front of the fans. Swift is also concerned about Kelce's social circle. That's also a reason she desires to stay informed about his whereabouts.

Swift's separation anxiety, particularly during her tour, has been a cause for concern among her friends. They have encouraged her to give Kelce some space and trust in their relationship's strength. Despite the challenges they face, Swift and Kelce have remained supportive of each other's endeavors.

As they celebrate their upcoming anniversary, Swift and Kelce will continue to navigate through the challenges of their relationship. While challenges may arise, their dedication to each other will remain the same.

Fans on one side are waiting for their engagement news. With each challenge they face, they emerge stronger and more committed to building a future together. Let us know in the comments what you think about their relationship rules.