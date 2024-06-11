Taylor Swifts Feels Travis Kelce’s Friends Are ‘Red Flags’ and Wants NFL Star to FaceTime Her: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both navigating the intense demands of their careers. The couple is nearing their first anniversary since they started dating in July 2023. However, according to some sources, they are facing challenges sticking to one of their self-imposed relationship rules.

According to reports from The Mirror, Kelce's commitments might prevent him from joining Swift on her tour. It is making it difficult for them to maintain their long distance. As of now, Kelce has not appeared at any of Swift's UK shows, which continue until August.

Taylor Swift's Worry About Kelce's Red Flags Friends

It is clear enough that they are facing the reality that maintaining their long-distance relationship might be tougher than anticipated. According to an insider from Life & Style, "Travis is fine with Taylor giving him her thoughts and opinions on how to navigate such a public relationship. He really does appreciate it," the insider said. "He's not so happy with some of the restrictions she wants in place, though."

Despite their busy schedules, both Swift and Kelce have tried to support each other consistently. However, maintaining a relationship while constantly apart has its challenges. Sources reveal that Swift has expressed a desire for more frequent and intimate communication. She wants to stay connected when they are apart, preferring FaceTime calls over text messages.

An insider noted, "Friends claim that Taylor has asked Travis to FaceTime her, not just text when they're apart.” They also revealed, “She didn't overtly say it, but she secretly wants to see where he is and who he's with. Taylor's a good judge of character and fears that some of his buddies are red flags."

Fans quickly speculated that she was concerned about Kelce’s friends, who might be a red flag. Its desire for more connection stems from Swift's genuine concern for Kelce's social environment. Also, there is a longing to stay connected despite the physical distance.

Swift's separation anxiety is exacerbated by her demanding tour schedule. It especially has not gone unnoticed by her friends. They have advised her to give Kelce some breathing room and trust in their relationship.

As one insider mentioned, "She needs to relax, take deep breaths, and trust him and their relationship. If it's meant to be, a little time apart is only going to make things stronger." Kelce values Swift's guidance on managing their high-profile romance. However, he has expressed discomfort with some of the restrictions she wishes to impose.

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Relationship Dynamic

According to sources, Swift has asked Kelce not to take public photos with other women to avoid creating speculation and false narratives. "Travis is fine not going to strip clubs anymore (that's one of her hard rules), but Taylor also doesn’t want him posing for photographs with female fans, mostly to avoid inaccurate headlines," the source explained. "He had to roll his eyes at that one."

Kelce's frustration with some of these restrictions could potentially impact their relationship. The insider emphasized that Kelce does not want to feel constrained by a calculated media game. "But he has no interest in playing a calculated media game if it’s going to make him think twice about every move he makes. That’s not his style," the source shared.

In the months since they started dating, Swift and Kelce have demonstrated a strong mutual support system. Their relationship has been a testament to their commitment and adaptability.

The love story of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is a reminder of the complexities that come with high-profile relationships. The couple has yet to break the long distance until August. However, fans are waiting for some surprise moments when they can see the pair together. Let us know in the comment section if you agree with Swift’s point of view.

