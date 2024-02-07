The Rock Accused of Just Wanting to ‘Get Paid’ by Adult Film Star Ava Addams Amid Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 Saga

We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania 40, and the journey so far has been one of the best and most unpredictable ones ever. There have been several major changes in the card, such as CM Punk's injury, Brock Lesnar's departure, and Vince McMahon's lawsuit controversy.

The big surprise happened when Cody Rhodes, also known as The American Nightmare, revealed that he wouldn't be picking Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40. Instead, someone who knows him better stepped in.

It was none other than The Rock, who made his comeback on SmackDown. The Rock and Roman Reigns had a fierce face-off, confirming that their clash is imminent.

WWE fans were furious when Cody Rhodes was replaced in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

They quickly rallied against The Rock and showed their support for Cody Rhodes. The hashtag "We Want Cody" took the top spot in trending topics in the United States.

Fans even disrupted Monday Night Raw with chants of "We Want Cody" and "Rocky Sucks." It was reminiscent of the buildup to WrestleMania 30.

The attention-grabbing moment when The Rock took on Cody Rhodes caught the eyes of many and even made headlines in the mainstream media. Just yesterday, NFL player George Kittle expressed his thoughts on the situation involving Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns. He even gave his own take on how things should play out.



Later on, Triple H shared his take on his reaction shared by the official NFL Twitter or X account.



Now another world-famous personality has reacted to the current situation of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock.



Adult film star Ava Addams quoted a post related to The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes’s situation.

“He doesn’t care what the fans want he just wants to get paid WeWantCody,” Ava expressed and it seems like she is team Cody Rhodes.



Will Cody Rhodes main event WrestleMania 40?

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE was taken aback by the response and the "Rocky Sucks" chants. They are now actively exploring ways to address the situation.

WWE has announced they will host a major pre-WrestleMania 40 press conference this coming Thursday at 7 PM Eastern. WWE is expected to announce the main events of each night.



A recent report by Xero News suggests the status of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

“Rock/Roman will be made official on Thursday. Along with Cody vs Seth. Contract signings for both matches are also due to happen very soon.”

Xero News even revealed if The Rock vs Roman Reigns could get canceled or not, “The Rock has no intention of stepping down from wrestling at Mania against Roman. He is fine with all the hate he is getting it is all part of the storyline being played out.”

