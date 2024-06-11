WATCH: Dave Portnoy Pokes Fun at Kyrie Irving With Clown T-shirt During Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals Game 2

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is back at it with his antics, this time targeting Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving in the NBA Finals Game 2. Portnoy, who is a Boston native and diehard Celtics fan, took a bold jab at Irving while sitting courtside at TD Garden.

Portnoy made his feelings about the former Celtics player abundantly clear as he sported a light green T-shirt with Irving’s face depicted in clown nose. This stunt quickly went viral on social media.

Portnoy “clowns” Kyrie

Portnoy, 47, wore a T-shirt featuring Irving’s face with a clown nose during the Celtics-Mavs Game 2 at the TD Garden, Boston. Portnoy proudly showed off his T-shirt when he was featured on the Jumbotron during the third quarter, much to the amusement of fellow Celtics fans.

The stunt quickly made waves on social media, with Portnoy sharing his antics on X (formerly Twitter).

Portnoy kept taking shots at Kyrie

A die-hard Celtics fan, Portnoy didn’t stop at just the T-shirt. After the game, he took to X and continued roasting Irving. Appearing on the Barstool Rundown podcast, Portnoy discussed how Irving claims that Celtics fans don’t get into his head, but he argued saying, "Kyrie keeps talking about how Celtics fans aren’t in his head while they clearly are in his head,".

Portnoy didn’t hold back as he further added, "I don't think troll is the right word when he just got his ass kicked by the Celtics for the 12th straight time and is so in his own head that he can't find his way out of a paper bag. I'd say the headline should read 'Kyrie pathetically and meekly says he'll be back for game 5.”

Portnoy was also seen on ABC’s TV broadcast wearing that T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Portnoy confirmed his relationship with the 25-year-old blonde, Camryn D’Aloia, who was seen seated alongside him at the Celtics-Mavs Game 2.

Why Celtics fans hate Kyrie

Kyrie Irving is a former Boston Celtics player. He promised to re-sign with the Celtics in 2019 but ultimately left in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets. Many Celtics fans felt betrayed and viewed him as a backstabber, fueling the animosity between Irving and the Celtics fanbase.

Irving’s behavior only intensified the feud. In December 2020, he burned sage on the court at TD Garden to “cleanse the energy” before a preseason game between the Nets and Celtics.

Then, in May 2021, he appeared to stomp on the Celtics’ logo at mid-court after a playoff game. This act of disrespect deeply offended Celtics fans.

Portnoy didn’t miss the opportunity to mock this incident as well, editing his face onto Irving’s in the infamous stomp clip.

Portnoy’s antics are just the latest chapter in the ongoing saga between Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics fans, a feud that shows no signs of abating anytime soon.

