Who is James Harden’s GF Jessyka Janshel? NBA Star’s Hilarious Reaction To GF Catching Wedding Bouquet Goes Viral

James Harden's hilarious reaction to his girlfriend Jessyka Janshel catching the wedding bouquet has gone viral. In the video, the bride throws the bouquet toward the guests, and Janshel catches it and shows it to a "stunned" Harden. His reaction led to lots of funny memes, with people calling it "priceless."

Why did James Harden give such a meme-worthy reaction?

Harden and his girlfriend Jessyka Janshel went to a wedding together last weekend. When it was time for the bride to throw the bouquet, Janshel caught it. It is believed that the single woman who catches the bride’s bouquet will get married next, but it hardly happens.

It seems Harden takes this tradition seriously. When Janshel caught the bouquet, the Los Angeles Clippers star looked shocked beyond comprehension.

“Bruh wanted to tell her to throw it back so bad lmao,” a fan wrote.

Others joked that James Harden might finally win something after being destroyed by Luka Doncic's Mavericks in the NBA Playoffs, “He’ll finally get a ring.”

Who is Jessyka Janshel?

Born in 1991, Jessyka Janshel is a model and Instagram star with over 600k followers. She grew up in Texas, went to Chavez High School, and started at Prairie View A&M University.

She left college to focus on modeling and has been on several magazine covers and in music videos. Janshel and Harden met in 2017 after his split with Khloe Kardashian and began dating that year.

They have kept their relationship private. When did James Harden meet Jessyka Janshel?

James Harden has been seen with Jessyka Janshel many times since 2017 after he broke up with Khloe Kardashian. They have kept their relationship a ‘secret’ from the outside world, focussing on themselves. The two haven't even posted any photos together on social media.

What does Jessyka Janshel do for a living?

Jessyka dropped out of college to become a model. She entered the entertainment industry and first worked with FacetStudios. Besides modeling, she is also popular on Instagram, with nearly 600k followers.

In 2015, she appeared in many magazines and music videos and hosted an event with NFL player Josh Huff.

Who else has James Harden dated?

James Harden has dated several celebrities, including Brittany Renner, Ashanti, Malaysia Pargo, Lesanik, Khloe Kardashian, Amber Rose, Tahiry Jose, Sarah Bellew, Kyra Chaos, and Trina.