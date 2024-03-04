'You Are Insane': Darby Allin Shocks Fans with Wild Fall Through Glass in Sting's Farewell Match at AEW Revolution

We all have vivid memories of the epic Swanton bombs executed by WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy on his opponents. He truly mastered the art of delivering death-defying stunts, which the fans absolutely adored. And now, we have another wrestler, Darby Allin, who has entered the ranks of Hardy's league.

In the Tornado Tag Team match, Allin bravely hurled himself from a towering 20-foot ladder. He teamed up with Stings to take on the formidable duo of Nicolas Jackson and Matthew Jackson, famously known as The Young Bucks. This electrifying showdown unfolded at AEW Revolution, a thrilling pay-per-view event held on March 2 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Allin managed to knock one of the Jackson brothers off the ladder during the match, but the wrestler quickly dodged and Allin ended up landing on the glass that was strategically placed on the steel chairs.

Allin was seen lying on his stomach on the mat, surrounded by broken glass and drops of blood on his back after the fall. Fans were stunned by what they saw and shared their reactions on social media.

‘You are insane’

One fan wrote, “Darby you are insane! Thank you for all that you have done for the profession and The Stinger.” Another stated, “Holyyyyyyyyy s**ttttt!!!!!! You gotta love DarbyAllin.” A third commented, “Unbelievable.”

A fourth said, “Holy shit!!! My son and I were legitimately scared. No more glass Darby.” A fifth user penned, “I feel like Darby Allen's view on life is that he's here for a good time, not a long time…”

Was the move by Allin unnecessary?

A lot of fans thought it was a bold move by Allin, even though it wasn't necessary and could have resulted in a serious injury that might have ended his career right then and there. “I get that he would do whatever it takes for Sting but what was he actually thinking here? Looking at the replay, it looked very unnecessary,” a fan said.

Another said, “Just no reason to do that.” One fan said, “WTH was the point of that????

Though Allin and Sting retained their AEW Tag Team Championships, it was Sting’s final match in AEW and in fact, pro-wrestling. The former WCW wrestler made his debut in wrestling in 1985, and has been in the industry for a whopping 38 years.

Maybe Darby Allin wanted to do something memorable for Sting in his final match.

