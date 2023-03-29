Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s final messages to former teammate Averianna Patton: Here’s everything to know

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old committed a deadly attack on Monday on The Convent School, a Christian Academy in Nashville, which resulted in the murders of three children and three adults. Hale, who was a former student of the school, was shot dead by the police after around 15 minutes of continuous firing. Shockingly, Audrey Hale's final messages to her former middle school basketball teammate Averianna Patton, which consists of a chilling suicide note, are now going viral on the internet.

Audrey Hale's final messages to Averianna Patton

According to the pictures released by News Channel 5, Audrey Hale's former basketball teammate Averianna Patton received a few messages from the former on Instagram, at 9.57 AM on the day of the attack. "So, basically that post I made on here about you, that was basically a suicide note. I am planning to die today. THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!!! You will probably hear about me on the news after I die. This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life," reads Audrey Hale's final messages to Averianna Patton. "

"I don't want to live. I am so sorry. I am not trying to upset you or get attention. I just need to die... My family doesn't know what I'm about to do. One day this will make more sense. I have left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen," the messages further read.

Check out Audrey Hale's final messages, below:

What happened next?

Even though Patton immediately called the suicide hotline number provided by the police department, they were unable to do anything as Hale's location was unavailable. As per the reports, Aurdrey Hale entered The Convent School by 10.13 AM on the same day, and shot random people who appeared in front of her, before getting killed by the cops after around 15 minutes.

