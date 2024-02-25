Shane Gillis opens SNL monologue by addressing getting fired from show; quips, 'Don't Google that'

Shane Gillis, the comedian who faced backlash and was fired from Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2019 for using offensive language, returned to host the show on February 24 as per Variety. Gillis humorously acknowledged his past in his opening monologue, urging viewers not to look up the circumstances on Google surrounding his departure.

Acknowledging past controversy

Gillis, who was fired from SNL in 2019 just days after being announced as a new cast member due to resurfaced footage of him using anti-Asian slurs, did not hesitate to address the elephant in the room. In his opening remarks, he joked about his past, saying, “I was fired from this show a while ago. Don’t look that up. If you don’t know who I am, please don’t Google that. It’s fine, don’t even worry about it.”

Despite the setback, Gillis kept a lighthearted demeanor, joking about his career trajectory and personal development since his departure. He remarked, “I probably shouldn’t be up here, honestly. I should be home, I should be a high school football coach,” he says, highlighting the unexpected turns in his life."

Maintaining humor despite criticism

Gillis, known for his edgy comedy style, has openly acknowledged the difficulties he faces in creating television-friendly material. He admitted, "Look, I don't have any material that can be on TV," while also making fun of the well-lit studio, saying, “Also, this place is extremely well-lit. I can see everyone not enjoying it.”

Gillis maintained his signature humor throughout his monologue, despite the criticism he had received. He shared family anecdotes, including a joke about his relationship with his mother and a humorous remark about family members with Down syndrome, while admitting to feeling nervous about performing on such a large stage.

Gillis' return to SNL is a watershed moment in his career, demonstrating his tenacity and ability to handle controversy with wit and humility. Regardless of previous missteps, his unique perspective and unapologetic style will undoubtedly resonate with audiences as he continues to navigate the comedy landscape.

In his monologue, Gillis did more than just address his firing; he embraced it with wit and charm, laying the groundwork for an evening of reflective and entertaining comedy. As he progresses as a comedian, his ability to find humor in adversity will undoubtedly cement his place in the comedy world.

