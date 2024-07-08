Who is Aydin Brown? American teen reunited with family after he goes missing from German cruise ship

Aydin Brown, a 14-year-old American boy, has returned to his family after going missing in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany. Aydin vanished on Thursday, July 4, after leaving the Caribbean Princess cruise ship around 7 a.m. local time. NBC News and Princess Cruises have confirmed the happy news of his safe return.

The search and discovery of Aydin Brown

The search for Aydin Brown lasted several days and involved both state and local police. On Saturday, July 6, the police released three new photos of Aydin.

Two of these images were obtained from security footage and showed Aydin with an unknown man near Warnemünde Church Square at around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday. Authorities were eager to identify and speak with this man.

Aydin was eventually located in Brandenburg, Germany. According to Fox News, he was unharmed and accompanied by a 19-year-old. His grandmother confirmed to NBC News that his family reunion occurred on Saturday night, July 6.

"We are delighted that Aydin Brown has been found safe and sound," Princess Cruises said. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to German authorities for their swift response and exceptional efforts in locating Aydin after he disembarked in Warnemünde last Thursday morning."

Background of the Aydin Brown missing incident

Before his disappearance, Aydin was traveling with his grandmother on the Caribbean Princess cruise ship. According to reports, they both had an argument before Aydin decided to leave the ship. Following that, he was captured on video with an unknown person at a train station. Katie Brown, who identified herself as Aydin's mother, described her son on Facebook and stated that he was from Texas.

According to NBC News, police are also looking for the second person seen with Aydin, who is described as being between the ages of 20 and 25. The authorities were looking into this person's involvement in the case to see if it had anything to do with Aydin's disappearance.

Despite the successful resolution, many questions remained unanswered. The Rostock Police in Germany did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. When asked for comment on Sunday, July 7, Princess Cruises suggested seeking confirmation from German officials or the US Embassy in Berlin.

