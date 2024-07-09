Who was Brandon Miller? All about real estate mogul and Candace Miller's husband as he dies at 43

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Brandon Miller, a well-known real estate mogul and the husband of Mama + Tata founder Candice Miller, died at the age of 43. He died on Wednesday in the Hamptons, New York, following a few days in the intensive care unit at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital as per Page Six. The cause of his death is unknown.

Brandon Miller's early life and career

Brandon Miller was a managing partner at REEC, the real estate firm founded by his father, Michael Miller, in 1978. Brandon joined the family business in 2004 and contributed significantly to the company's expansion across the United States.

Under his leadership, REEC built over 20 million square feet of real estate, including major projects in New York City such as 985 Park Avenue. Brandon's contributions to the company helped to strengthen its reputation in the competitive real estate market.

Brandon Miller's family and personal life

Brandon is survived by his wife Candice Miller and two children. Brandon and Candice were childhood friends who got married in 2009. Candice, a well-known Hamptons socialite, founded the Mama + Tata blog with her sister, Jenna Crespi, in 2016.

Candice also co-founded the vintage clothing line Black Iris and is a top buyer at the Southampton shop Tenet. She is well-known for her connections in the Hamptons social scene, including her friendship with Ivanka Trump. Candice has not yet spoken publicly about her husband's death.

Brandon Miller faced several legal challenges

Despite his successful career, Brandon Miller has faced numerous legal challenges over the years. In a 2019 lawsuit, it was claimed that Brandon's father, Michael Miller, instructed an assistant to forge his signature on loan documents for a development project.

TD Bank sued Brandon, his mother, and his sister in 2022, alleging that they made fraudulent transfers to prevent the bank from collecting more than $2 million from the family matriarch. Brandon was also involved in a lawsuit in May 2022, when a Hamptons marina claimed he owed approximately $55,000 in docking fees.

Brandon Miller's unexpected death has had a significant impact on the real estate industry and those who knew him personally. His work at REEC influenced the development landscape in New York City and elsewhere. Many will remember his love for his family as well as his professional achievements. Brandon was laid to rest this weekend at West Babylon's New Montefiore Cemetery.

