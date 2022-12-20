Mohit Raina dismisses rumours of divorce, celebrates 1st anniversary with wife Aditi

Mohit Raina’s marriage has become a hot topic on social media these days as rumours of his divorce from wife Aditi are strife. As per reports, the actor had removed pictures of his wife from his social media account which led to speculations of trouble in their paradise. Mohit tied the knot with Aditi a year ago and fans of the actors were heartbroken to hear the news. Mohit has finally opened up on the topic and called all these speculations 'baseless'.

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame confirmed with Indian Express that there is no truth in the rumours floating on social media. He shared that he does not know where it all started but it was carried by an online portal. He said that he is happily married and they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Himachal Pradesh.