Mohit Raina dismisses rumours of divorce, celebrates 1st anniversary with wife Aditi
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor rubbishes rumours of his divorce with wife Aditi as he reveals about celebrating first wedding anniversary.
Mohit Raina’s marriage has become a hot topic on social media these days as rumours of his divorce from wife Aditi are strife. As per reports, the actor had removed pictures of his wife from his social media account which led to speculations of trouble in their paradise. Mohit tied the knot with Aditi a year ago and fans of the actors were heartbroken to hear the news. Mohit has finally opened up on the topic and called all these speculations 'baseless'.
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame confirmed with Indian Express that there is no truth in the rumours floating on social media. He shared that he does not know where it all started but it was carried by an online portal. He said that he is happily married and they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Himachal Pradesh.
Mohit Raina and Aditi's wedding
URI actor Mohit and wife Aditi Sharma met through common friends and fell in love. His wife is not from the entertainment industry and the couple tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in December 2021. The couple announced their marriage on New Year 2022 with dreamy pictures from their wedding. He wrote in the caption, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit.”
Mohit Raina's professional life
Actor Mohit Raina began his acting career in 2004 with a science fiction TV show named Antariksh. He rose to fame with the role of Shiva in the Mythological show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev. After this, he also appeared in numerous popular Bollywood movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Shiddat. He was also appreciated for his work in the web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, where he played Dr. Kaushik Oberoi. His last appearance on screens was Bhaukaal.
