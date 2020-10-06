EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia slams Paras Chhabra: He should be called my ex, he's a piece of s**t

Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia reveals that being referred as Paras Chhabra's ex makes her terribly angry. She says he should be referred as her ex and not the other way round; watch explosive video.

Pavitra Punia, who has been a part of several shows, has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. Known for her temperamental nature and her no nonsense attitude, Pavitra is a perfect fit for the controversial reality show. Apart from several conversations that will take place inside the house, we do feel that one topic will definitely be discussed sooner or later - Paras Chhabra.

The actress apart from other things dated Paras Chhabra and in a candid chat before entering the house, Pavitra opened up on her journey, why she hates when media refer her as Paras Chhabra’s ex and more. She tells us, "I don't feel sad but I get angry about things. A brand is a brand and you can't rank them. But when you connect a brand like me with a struggler like Paras and call me a struggler's ex girlfriend, you should be ashamed of yourself. Don't join my name with him. First take our work, our status, our positions in accordance and then call anyone an ex."

She further adds, "Paras Chhabra is the ex boyfriend of Pavitra Punia, not the other way round. He's a piece of s**t, jo ladkiyon ke paise pe survive karta hai. I have a list which I haven't provided yet.So when media writes all this, it gets me angry." Meanwhile, inside the BB house, sparks are flying between her and Rahul Vaidya. Their friendship is blossoming right now and who knows, maybe sooner or later, it can be the love angle of the season, too.

