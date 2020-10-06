  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia slams Paras Chhabra: He should be called my ex, he's a piece of s**t

Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia reveals that being referred as Paras Chhabra's ex makes her terribly angry. She says he should be referred as her ex and not the other way round; watch explosive video.
33976 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia slams Paras Chhabra: He should be called my ex, he's a piece of s**tEXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia slams Paras Chhabra: He should be called my ex, he's a piece of s**t
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Pavitra Punia, who has been a part of several shows, has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. Known for her temperamental nature and her no nonsense attitude, Pavitra is a perfect fit for the controversial reality show. Apart from several conversations that will take place inside the house, we do feel that one topic will definitely be discussed sooner or later - Paras Chhabra. 

The actress apart from other things dated Paras Chhabra and in a candid chat before entering the house, Pavitra opened up on her journey, why she hates when media refer her as Paras Chhabra’s ex and more. She tells us, "I don't feel sad but I get angry about things. A brand is a brand and you can't rank them. But when you connect a brand like me with a struggler like Paras and call me a struggler's ex girlfriend, you should be ashamed of yourself. Don't join my name with him. First take our work, our status, our positions in accordance and then call anyone an ex."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia WARNS ex boyfriend Paras Chhabra on his entry: If he pokes me, I'll give him back

She further adds, "Paras Chhabra is the ex boyfriend of Pavitra Punia, not the other way round. He's a piece of s**t, jo ladkiyon ke paise pe survive karta hai. I have a list which I haven't provided yet.So when media writes all this, it gets me angry." Meanwhile, inside the BB house, sparks are flying between her and Rahul Vaidya. Their friendship is blossoming right now and who knows, maybe sooner or later, it can be the love angle of the season, too. 

Watch the video to watch her explosive confessions:

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia WARNS ex boyfriend Paras Chhabra on his entry: If he pokes me, I'll give him back
Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Pavitra Punia on why Sidharth Shukla deserved to win BB 13, rejecting offer before
Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: As Jaan Sanu enthrals with music, Pavitra Punia sizzles with Tip Tip Barsa Paani dance
EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma will also enter the house for a task; Here's the twist
Bigg Boss 2020: Naagin 3 & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Pavitra Punia approached for Salman Khan hosted season 14?
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's spat for necessities leaves netizens divided; See Reactions

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement