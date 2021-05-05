EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Besides Kokila Modi, Nargis’ role from Mother India is Rupal Patel’s favourite mom character

Rupal Patel is popularly known for playing Kokila Modi in the TV show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Actress Rupal Patel is popularly known for playing Kokila Modi in the hit TV show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. However, the character got even more popular after YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate’s song on Rupal and her co-star’s dialogue from the show. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Patel spoke about Kokila Ben and much more. When asked about her favourite onscreen mother, Patel said, “Kokila Modi is my favourite, obviously because it’s a wonderful iconic character created by Star Plus, Rashmi Madam, and the writers. So many people have contributed, (including) the creative writers, the director and my co-artists,” says Rupal.

She adds that there is no other character like Kokila Modi. “Of course when we talk about the mother, the first thing that comes to my mind is Mother India. Nargis ji has played that role so very well,” Rupal points out. She also talks about her favourite role from a play that she was a part of. “Basically I am from the National School of Drama, and I did my three years training from there. Then I also did my fellowship which is equivalent to PHD in dramatics. I have played Mother Courage, the play written by Bertolt Brecht. It’s a wonderful character of a mother who was selling things in World War 2 on a cart. So what difficulties she faces and how she emerges as a winner… that is such a strong character,” Rupal adds.

If she gets a chance, which onscreen mother would she like to play too? “Of course, Mother India,” the actress states.

