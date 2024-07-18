Radhika Gupta is one of the most celebrated judges in Shark Tank India and a successful businesswoman. Known for her humble nature and smart investment decisions, she juggles between her personal and professional life with equal elan. The MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund recently shared a video on how she handles pressure so well.

The Shark Tank India judge took to her Instagram handle and posted a video where she opened up about her approach to handling pressure. Accompanying the post she wrote in caption, “How do you handle pressure? There’s a lot of it for sure! And yet life is a balance between not sleeping in the day and being able to sleep at night. How do you guys handle it? Any tips?”

In the video, Gupta candidly discussed her approach to handling pressure, emphasizing the importance of open communication in business and the pitfalls of unhealthy competition.

Radhika explained, “Individuals react to pressure differently. My few thoughts on that is, one, in business I feel it’s important to have conversations. Sometimes those conversations are not very pleasant but after that you feel lighter. You realize you’re not the only one going through this situation.”

Addressing the issue of unhealthy competition, Gupta reflected, “Secondly, I think beyond a certain point, competition is unhealthy. Of course we are all competitive. We want the best for ourselves. Now, you keep saying, DPS RK puram mentality. A certain amount of comparison is healthy.”

She recalled a situation where her son attended a mother-toddler group, and recently another mother bragged that her slightly older son could say many words, while her own son could only say basic words like mama and papa. This comparison made the other mothers feel stressed and concerned about their own children's development, which she found unhealthy.

She concluded with a leadership tip, “So as a leader, you have to find the balance.”

More about Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta's academic background includes degrees in finance and business administration from prestigious institutions, paving the way for her remarkable success. Her career is marked by her passion for financial markets and entrepreneurship, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the industry.

