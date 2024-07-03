Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar lauds Karishma Tanna for excelling in her career and breaking stereotypes

Namita Thapar, who rose to fame after appearing as a judge on Shark Tank India, has never shied away from sharing her views on various subjects. She has always been quite vocal about women empowerment.

In her latest appearance on the Karishma Tanna podcast, the boss lady was seen uplifting the actress for always trying to do something unique and succeeding in her efforts. Besides this, Namita also discussed being called out for prioritizing work over family.

Namita Thapar heap praises on Karishma Tanna

When appreciated for shattering stereotypes, Namita Thapar in turn began hailing Karishma for doing the same in her career. She commended the actress for breaking out of the conventional notions and doing out of the box things.

The executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals quoted, “I must say I really admire you. I mean the sheer diversity of work you have done. You’ve a stereotypical show like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Then you have gone on to win Khatron Ke Khiladi. You have done Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Bigg Boss, and a movie also, Sanju.”

Namita further complimented Karishma Tanna for totally de-glamming herself and performing really well in Scoop. She stated, “I love the fact that you have done so many different things. That’s fabulous.”

The business woman also lauded Karishma for always doing what she wanted to and not paying heed to those who tried to mold her in their own ways.

Namita mentioned knowing about the actress’ challenging journey. She said that she is aware how Karishma stood against her father to achieve certain things in life. The panelist of Shark Tank India called the actress a self made lady and said she feels proud of her.

Here’s a glimpse of Namita Thapar’s heartfelt conversation with Karishma Tanna:

In the same interaction, Namita recalled being taunted for not managing her personal and professional lives efficiently. She shared that there is a lot of hate involved while trying to balance things.

Speaking about the criticism she faces, the entrepreneur shared, “When I prioritize my family at times, I’ve been taunted as she’s doing it part-time.”

For the unversed, Namita Thapar’s stint on the popular show Shark Tank India brought her a lot of fame and recognition. She appeared last on Shark Tank India 3.

