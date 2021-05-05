EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shaheer Sheikh or Mohammad Nazim; Who is Rupal Patel’s favourite onscreen son? Find Out

Rupal Patel is popularly known for playing Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Meenakshi Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Television actress Rupal Patel is popularly known for playing Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Meenakshi Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actress received lots of adulation for her performance in both these shows, recently in an interview with Pinkvilla the actress got candid about her onscreen avatars. Patel said that the reason she really likes Kokila Ben is because she is very balanced and an ideal character. “She says black to black, and white to white. If the bahu (daughter-in-law) is wrong then wrong, if beta (son) is wrong then wrong. So it is such an ideal character which we see very rarely in television or in cinema,” says Rupal.

Shaheer Sheikh had played Rupal’s onscreen son in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, while Mohammad Nazim had played her son in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. If she has to choose a favourite between her onscreen kids, who will it be? “Obviously because I have played Kokila Modi for such a long period, and in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke I have played Meenakshi Rajvansh. So I feel that Ahem that is Nazim and Shaheer, they both are my lovable actors. I appreciate both of them and I love those two characters,” Rupal responds.

Additionally, for her character of Kokila Modi she gives credit to her team too. “It’s a wonderful iconic character created by Star Plus, Rashmi Madam, and the writers. So many people have contributed, (including) the creative writers, the director and my co-artists,” adds Rupal.

For the full interview, watch the below video.

Also Read | Varun Sood on not participating in Bigg Boss with Divya Agarawal: 'There is lot of mental pressure'

Share your comment ×